Truckers drop season opener to Port Clinton

Norwalk invaded Bassett’s Field at True Lay Stadium searching for a perfect start to its season and instead left with a loss.

The Redskins built an early lead and clung to it leaving with a 28-17 Week 1, season and home opening win.

(NOTE: Pictures of the game are posted on this website.)

“We did what we wanted to do and that was running the football,” Port Clinton coach Beau Carmon said. “Our offensive line was the big question mark coming into this year and in our last two scrimmages, it became the strength of our offense.”

The Truckers gave up 244 yards on the ground and 336 total yards of offense to the speedy Port Clinton offense. But in the end, Norwalk still had a shot to win the ball game.

After the Redskins punched in a score midway through the third making it 21-3, Norwalk sophomore Trevon Raymore took the first play 69 yards for a score to cut into the lead.

“At halftime the kids did a great job of listening to the coaches and we knew coming out we could take advantage and do some things,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “There were things that we did that just changes the outcome of high school football.”

Carmon recognized Norwalk’s skill players and their abilities, but he felt his team could win the game if they controlled the trenches.

“Norwalk has some incredible athletes and I would hate to play them 7 on 7,” Carmon said. “But I feel tonight, we won the line of scrimmage. Our defensive line did a great job and when ever you can control the line, you have a change to win football games.”

Facing a seeming insurmountable deficit, the Truckers cut the lead to 11 and never trailed by more after that point. MacFarland saw a team that refused to quit.

“Our kids are never going to quit and that is one thing I am sure of,” MacFarland said. “We just didn’t make plays. Our kids have to come to play. It is their turn to step up and be senior starters.”

The Truckers came away with a tie in the second half after putting up just three points in the first on a 36-yard field goal on a solid boot from Griffin Rinner. Had the Norwalk been able to put the ball in the endzone a few more times, the outcome could have been different in the first half.

“We have to play four quarters,” MacFarland said.

Play of the game: After seeing the Redskins score to go up 18, Raymore took the handoff from senior quarterback Trenten Morrow and took it 69 yards for the score. The run cut the lead to 11 and saw Raymore cramp up midway through the run, but he was still able to find pay dirt.

Player of the game: Port Clinton quarterback Joey Brenner threw for 92 yards on 9 of 14 throwing with a 22-yard touchdown to senior wide out Skyler Cook. He added rushing scores of nine and 10 yards to give him three total touchdowns.

“Heart and leadership,” Carmon said. “That is what Joey brings to this team. He has been waiting two years for this opportunity. He has been chomping at the bit and it is his time now. He has that refuse to lose attitude.”

For Norwalk, Morrow threw for 122 yards and a score and ran for 32 yards. Raymore led all players with 94 yards rushing. Blake Obringer was Morrow’s favorite target as he hauled in six balls for 87 yards and a score.

The Redskins were led by Brenner’s stellar day. Senior Emerson Lowe ran for 88 yards on 15 carries and Donte McClure added 87 yards and a 12-yard touchdown.

The Truckers are back in action next Friday at home against John Hay while the Redskins at Rossford the same evening.

NOTE: You can reach Jake at 419-571-9333. Follow him at Twitter:@JakeFurr11