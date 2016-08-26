Daub directs big victory for Willard Flashes

Then again, most don’t go from being triple option signal callers to suddenly being spread guys either.

Willard’s Ethan Daub was having a blast finally getting a chance to show off his arm on Friday while his team reaped the benefits. The 6-foot-5-inch senior threw for a career-best 309 yards on 20-of-30 passing and equaled his passing touchdowns from 2015, tossing four — two each to Josh Buerger and Nick Cofer — as the Crimson Flashes held off a late charge by Margaretta for a 31-24 win on opening night at the Duck Pond.

“I love throwing it. That was night getting to go there and whip the ball around,” said Daub, who added a 78-yard scoring run with his feet to ice the game. “It feels amazing to win. With the new offense and everything, it’s awesome. Everyone did their jobs tonight and everything worked out, even though we had a lot of guys get injured.”

Willard led 25-8 after a nice seven-play, 53-yard to open the second half culminated in an 18-yard strike from Daub to Cofer, who ran a curl route, then juked his defender at the 10:03 mark.

Logan Graffin, who’d run for 128 yards on 27 carries for the the Polar Bears, got his team back in the game with a 44-yard scamper down to the Flashes’ 4-yard line after Margaretta started near midfield. Two plays later, James Fisher’s 2-yard run was followed by Graffin’s two-point run to make it 25-16 with 5;07 remaining in the third.

As successful as Margaretta was at moving the ball at times, though, a lot of opportunities to get points were spoiled by six total turnovers. New quarterback Nick Leibacher completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 149 yards. However, he was picked off four times — twice by Willard’s Brevon Polachek.

“We shot ourselves in the foot and way too many missed assignments. We have no one to blame but ourselves,” Polar Bears coach Andy Zuk said. “You can’t come out and play like we did and expect to win a varsity football game.

“I was pleased with our kids, though, because I thought they battled,” he added. “I mean with all that adversity tonight, we lost by seven points. Tonight is what it is and we got to get better.”

A golden opportunity got away early in the fourth quarter. Noah Hilton returned a Willard punt 25 yards where he needed to make one last guy miss for a score. Instead, the Bears lined up at the Flashes’ 35 and Leibacher’s first down pass was intercepted by Dorian Holida.

Polachek’s second interception with 2:12 to go came in his own end zone after Margaretta got to the 15 in a long 13-play drive. Graffin’s 10-yard run on an option on fourth-and-5 proceeded the game-turning interception as Willard seized back the game’s momentum.

“At halftime my message was, ‘you guys won the first half, but they aren’t going to lay down, that’s a good program over there,’” new Willard coach Britton Devier said. “The fact that we battled … we had injuries, cramps, kids puking (both teams did) and we had to move kids all around, yet we kept fighting and got the win. As my mentor (Patrick Henry coach) Bill Inselmann always said, ‘1-0 and away we go.”

Next Up

Willard will stay on the road as it’ll visit defending Sandusky Bay Conference co-champion Edison Friday. For Margaretta, the home field will be in the rearview over the next three weeks as they’ll start a three-game road stretch Friday at Western Reserve — a team the Polar Bears beat in an overtime thriller at home, 36-28, in last year’s Week 2.