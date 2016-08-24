Truckers ready for Thursday Night Lights

It is once again time for Fri ... wait, Thursday Night Lights?

For the Norwalk Truckers, Thursday night kicks off their high school football season in what hopes to be a new tradition. The Truckers hike to Port Clinton to open the season in a unique way against the Redskins.

“This is our first time doing this,” MacFarland said. “We have been searching for the past couple years for a team to do this and we finally found Port Clinton. My selling point is we have had all of 2-a-days to get ready. Yeah it is a different night, but this season is different as it is. We usually wouldn't be in school for Week 1, but we are.”

MacFarland, who coached in Cincinnati before coming to Norwalk, is no stranger to week night football during Week 1. Many times, we was involved in Wednesday night football games to kick off the season. Now, he and his coaching staff get the opportunity to catch a Friday night game for scouting purposes.

“I feel very good about it,” MacFarland said. “I thought it would be neat for our kids to be exposed to. We will be the only show in town. We are excited about it and I think the kids are too. Every other sport plays on different nights of the week so why not football?”

But how will the players react to playing on a Thursday night, MacFarland isn't worried.

“These kids don't care what night it is; they are just ready to play,” MacFarland said. “After three weeks of 2-a-days and camp, they are ready to go and playing for real. It is time for us to shine and I know these kids have worked very hard.”

The Truckers are looking to put last year’s 2-8 mark behind them in one of the worst injury-plagued seasons in recent memory. Thursday night will be the opportunity norwalk is looking for to establish a new reputation.

“We were not very successful last year due to our injuries and a lot of these kids got a lot of playing time way before they should have,” MacFarland said. “It is important for them to go out and show what they did in their offseason and how they have improved themselves.”

over the summer, MacFarland has seen something different in his squad. With a lot of kids who played a lot of varsity quarters before they were ready, the Truckers have a clean slate to get back to their winning ways.

MacFarland admits, 2015 comes down to defense.

“Defensively, we have some key kids back who were thrown to the wolves and I think they are ready to show how they are different than the 2015 team,” MacFarland said. “Our kids are ready to prove something. We had five years of winning seasons and with what happened last year, this team is ready to show what Norwalk Football has turned itself into.”

The Redskins finished last season 7-4 last season. MacFarland knows the opponent and hopes his team is up for the challenge.

“They have a great defense and have a lot of returners back,” MacFarland said. “But we strongly feel we have a very good offense this year. We have some good leadership and athletes with a lot of speed on the perimeter. We have a quarterback (Trenten Morrow) who got seven games under his belt.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Port Clinton on Thursday night.

Who needs tradition? As long as there are lights and football, all is right in the fall.

