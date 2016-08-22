Jake Furr | Top 10 football games to watch for

Most of my first day I spent learning new systems, figuring out how to do layouts and going over the fall sports schedule. As I was writing all of the games in my planner, as the weeks rolled, my excitement grew.

Here are my Top 10 football games I am looking forward to seeing this fall:

Plymouth at Willard, Week 3

Now before you jump down my throat, this game is more of a personal preference than one that will jump out as a must-see. I am a 2008 Plymouth grad and my wife is a Willard alum from the same year. So there may be some household chores on the line.

It is a game that should have been played for years and years. Less than 20 miles apart, the two schools finally sparked a nice little rivalry that hopefully continues for many years.

Western Reserve at Edison, Week 3

Many early season questions will be answered for these two teams pending the outcome of this contest. Is Western a legit threat for a Firelands Conference crown? Can Edison reload after losing a stellar senior class last season? We will all find out soon enough.

St. Paul at Western Reserve, Week 4

Two traditional Firelands Conference powers meet up early in the season. This could be a major deciding factor in the league race unless Monroeville has anything to say about that. We will get to that later. But this contest promises to be a knockout, drag-out battle that will be very fun to see.

Norwalk vs Ontario, Week 5

Ontario coach Chris Hawkins makes his return to the Northern Ohio League and makes a trip back to Norwalk. The Truckers are anxious to put last season behind them and what better way than to face off with the Warriors one final time?

South Central at Plymouth, Week 5

This is just a good ol’ fashion rivalry I grew up in. I always enjoy watching the Big Red and Trojans do battle. With both teams sitting near the middle of the pack in the Firelands Conference and wanting to put a positive close on the first half of the season, I fully expect both squads to do anything and everything to win.

Monroeville vs South Central, Week 6

Both teams are coming off of an important Week 5 game, but Week 6 starts the second half of the season and that is when teams want to start playing their best football. It will be interesting to see who starts off the rest of the season with a win.

Norwalk at Willard, Week 9

If revenge is a dish best served cold, the Truckers are hoping to serve the Flashes a frozen defeat. Last seasons 21-20 shocker left a bad taste in the Truckers’ mouths. Does Willard have one more lightening bolt in its back pocket? Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Week 9 to find out. It will be the final game in NOL history.

New London vs Crestview, Week 9

The claws will be out between the Wildcats and Cougars in Week 9. As back-yard rivals square off, this contest could have playoff implications with some early wins. I expect these two teams to be very close in record heading into this contest. You will not want to miss it.

Western Reserve at Mapleton, Week 10

Another Firelands Conference showdown makes the list. These two teams are so similar, if it was played at a neutral site, you may not be able to tell them apart. It is always a fun time to watch the Roughriders and Mounties meet up during Rivalry Week. Will the Mounties saddle the Roughriders, or will Western buck Mapleton to end the season on the high note?

St. Paul at Monroeville, Week 10

As soon as I took this job I’ve had this game marked on my schedule. The classic Firelands Conference battle could have conference championship implications. Though, I keep hearing Monroeville is, “a year away.” Don’t sleep on the Eagles. But the Flyers are the top dog until someone can knock them off. This is going to be interesting.

jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com419-571-9333

Twitter: @JakeFurr11