Area grocery store hit with 9 health-code violations during health inspections

No violations

AMCOR; 975 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 6, standard inspection — No violations.

H & B’s Hop; 296 W. Main St., Norwalk; July 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Eagles; 215 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 10, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Marco’s Pizza; 218 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 10, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Marco’s Pizza; 105 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk; July 11, standard inspection — No violations.

Pizza Hut; 246 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 11, standard inspection — No violations.

Freedom Valley of Huron County, LLC; 1875 U.S. 250 S., New London; July 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Borgers USA-MKT C; 400 Industrial Parkway, Norwalk; July 25, standard inspection — No violations.

First United Methodist Child Care and Preschool; 901 Northwest St., Bellevue; July 25, standard inspection — No violations.

New Horizons Baking Company - MKT C; 211 Woodlawn Ave. Norwalk; July 25, standard inspection — No violations.

McDonald’s; 199 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 26, standard inspection — No violations.

Plymouth Community Center; 48 W. Broadway St., Plymouth; July 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Sycamore Hills Golf Club; 14 Sycamore Drive, Norwalk; July 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, ready-to-eat (RTE) time/temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Person in charge stated that all of the items that were not date marked were from a league night the day before. Sanitarian explained that regardless of who the food is for, that if it is in the facility’s cooler, it must be date marked. Person in charge placed the appropriate date mark on all items; Violation: Repeat — Facility has a household microwave behind the bar. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Replace microwave with a commercial grade unit when it breaks down.

West Side Store, Inc.; 288 W. Main St., Norwalk; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. To prevent illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded if it exceeds the temperature or time specified, is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day, or is marked with a date or day that exceeds the time and temperature combination specified. Employee stated that wraps and sandwiches are prepared by Dave’s Food Mart and the exact date of prep is not known. Because date of prep was not known, wraps were discarded; Violation: Critical — The inside of the ice dispenser on self-service pop machine was dirty at time of inspection. Clean out inside of ice dispenser of pop machine. Clean it out as often as necessary to keep it in a sanitary state.

Copper Top Bake Shop; 114 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw pork sausage being held above eggs that are cooked for immediate service. Person in charge moved sausage so that it was no longer above the eggs that are cooked for immediate service.

Subway; 303 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed mold growth in the ice dispenser in the dining area. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Person in charge cleaned out ice dispenser per sanitarian’s request; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris underneath three-compartment sink in back room. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean underneath the three-compartment sink.

Twin Lakes Golf Course; 100 Decker St., Bellevue; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — The rinse temperature in a mechanical warewashing operation is not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils. Observed mechanical dishwasher in kitchen to reach only 160 degrees F. Have machine serviced and use three-compartment sink with the proper sanitizer levels in the meantime; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Increase the cleaning frequency of the floors and walls underneath reach-in coolers and around the stove area.

VFW Post 1238; 2001 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed lettuce, ham and cut tomatoes being held past their date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away in trash; Violation: Repeat — Observed a white Whirlpool chest freezer in back room that is not commercial grade. When unit breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment.

Dollar General; 359 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 10, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no thermometer in reach-in coolers. A properly designed temperature measuring device shall be located in the warmest part of a cooling unit or the coolest part of a food warming unit; Violation: Repeat — Observed mildew growth on racks in reach-in cooler containing milk. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed no covered receptacle in women’s restroom.

Glass Bar; 45 E. Main St., Norwalk; July 10, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed mildew build-up inside ice machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed no supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap at the handwashing sink(s).Facility must use the sink at the bar for hand washing. There was no soap available at bar sink; Violation: Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink(s); Violation: Observed noncommercial pesticide in facility. Household pesticides shall not be kept in facility.

Jenny’s Amsden House Restaurant; 116 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 10, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — The rinse temperature in a mechanical warewashing operation is not adequate to sanitize dishes and utensils. Mechanical dishwasher reaching a temperature of only 150 degrees F, while detergent in use with a rinsing aid that stated the dishes must be sanitized between 180-190 degrees F. Stopped by facility to see if dishwasher had been repaired yet. Person in charge is aware and waiting on a repair man to come and fix the dishwasher. The three-compartment sink shall be used in the meantime to effectively sanitize dishes.

La Guadalupana; 72 E. Main St., Norwalk; July 10, standard inspection — Violation: Standing pop fridge containing milk and milk products did not have a thermometer correctly placed; Violation: Observed some food debris on the inside and outside of microwave. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Microwave is employee-use only, however, it should still be kept clean to prevent the attraction of pests.

Walgreens; 4 E. League St., Norwalk; July 10; standard inspection — Violation: The light intensity in some areas of the walk-in refrigerator was zero.

Bassett’s Market; 228 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 11, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed egg batter being held above RTE salads such as pasta salad and macaroni salad. Person in charge placed eggs on bottom shelf of cooler to ensure that any spillage does not contaminate the RTE salads on the bottom shelf; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed a significant amount of sliced cheese being stored in a Kraft open air end aisle cooler that had a temperature of above 41 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away without sanitarian asking; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed various containers of chicken wings in open air deli cooler being held above 41 degrees F. Do not triple-stack containers of food. Appears that items that were triple-stacked were out of temperature. Items were placed on a cart to be discarded by person in charge; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed cut melons in open air cooler in produce area to be held at 50 degrees F or above. Cut melons shall be kept in the back of the open air cooler to allow for cold air to directly hit the melons and stay below 41 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed a container of BBQ pork and a container of seafood salad being held in deli cooler past their date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away without sanitarian asking; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed a significant build-up of food debris on doorways of deli cooler and cake cooler. Also observed a build-up of crumbs and food debris on floor of deli cooler. When stock is low, remove meats and cheeses and place in walk-in and clean out floors of deli coolers; Violation: Repeat — Observed walls behind two-compartment sink and behind three-compartment sink to not be smooth or easily cleanable. Patch up and paint walls to ensure they are smooth, easily cleanable; Violation: Observed a wall that did not have the proper coving in the deli area by the hand washing sink; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Found two items of baby food to be expired. Facility threw items away. Inspector’s comments: Meat room and salad bar very clean.

Dublo’s Carryout; 6 Madison St., Norwalk; July 12, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. Level 1 certification is required, one person per shift; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed raw eggs stored above RTE food in the reach-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection — Eggs were moved to the bottom shelf; Violation: Critical — Observed that the left sliding reach-in cooler was not maintaining TCS foods at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected at time of inspection — TCS foods were moved to the other cooler that was working in order to cool back down; Violation: Observed that the left sliding reach-in cooler was not maintaining food at 41 degrees F or below and this cooler is used to store TCS foods. Have the unit serviced so that it can maintain foods at the proper temperature; Violation: Observed that the sanitizer test strips do not match the sanitizer and are thus unable to give an accurate reading. Either use bleach for sanitization and continue to use current test strips or obtain green/brown scale test strips that read the concentration of quaternary ammonia.

Maple City Nutrition; 57 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; July 12, standard inspection — Violation: Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Obtain hats for employees to wear when they are preparing food.

Hy-Miler; 110 Townsend Road, Norwalk; July 13, standard inspection — Violation: Observed mildew growth on racks in milk cooler. Observed food debris inside of microwave. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean; Violation: Observed spilled coffee in cabinet underneath coffee machine. Observed food debris around trash can in cabinet. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Rich Oil; 153 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; July 13, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed food debris in cabinet around trash can underneath coffee machine, as well as in the rear cabinet. Observed mildew on sink fixtures and wall surrounding sink. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Bone Boy’s BBQ The Smokehouse; 109 W. Main St., Bellevue; July 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed sausage in walk-in cooler past date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away.

Casa Fiesta; 344 Milan Ave., Norwalk; July 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Food employee(s) did not wash hands in situations that specifically require them to do so. Spoke with employee via another employee to translate, stating that hands must be washed after handling dirty dishware before clean and sanitized dishware can be put away so as not to re-contaminate the cleaned dishes; Violation: Critical — Raw chicken was observed to be stored above raw ground beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw poultry should always be stored on the lowest shelf of a storage unit. Raw ground beef should be stored above poultry, and whole cuts of beef, pork, and fish may be kept above raw ground beef; Violation: Observed an improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Clean the enclosure where the dumpsters are kept. There is a large amount of trash on the ground and will attract rodents and other pests to the areas; Violation: Repeat — Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink in the dishwashing area. Maintain a supply of paper towels at all hand sinks at all times. A roll of paper towels was placed in the automatic dispenser during the inspection.

Jenny’s Amsden House Restaurant; 116 E. Main St., Bellevue; July 20, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Temperature of dishwasher was only reaching 149 degrees F. Person in charge stated repairman is waiting on a part to come in. Person in charge will call sanitarian when dishwasher is functioning properly. Facility shall continue to use three-compartment sink to ensure proper sanitization levels until dishwasher can consistently reach 170 degrees F surface temperature.

St. Paul’s Day Care; 428 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; July 20, standard inspection — Violation: Observed sanitizer level in three-compartment sink to be 150 PPM for chlorine sanitizer. Level of chlorine sanitizer shall be between 50-100 PPM.

Twin Lakes Golf Course; 100 Decker St., Bellevue; July 24, follow-up inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Temperature of dishwasher was only reaching 160 degrees F. Person in charge will call EcoLab to get dishwasher repaired. Facility shall use three-compartment sink in the meantime to ensure proper sanitization.

East of Chicago; 102 A Yorkshire Place, Bellevue; July 25, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed a significant build-up of dirt on walls and floors behind dishwasher. Clean walls and floors behind dishwasher.

Hogue’s Supermarket; 855 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; July 25, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed employees in deli washing hands and using hands to turn off sink. Sanitarian educated person in charge regarding proper hand washing procedures; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed various deli meats in the cooler past the seven day date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away; Violation: Observed hot holding deli unit to not have a temperature measuring device to ensure that case is staying at 135 degrees F or above; Violation: Observed a significant build-up in the door grooves of the deli meat and cheese coolers. Ensure that food debris is cleaned out on a regular basis to prevent the growth of bacteria; Violation: Repeat — Observed absorbable insulation material in walk-in freezer by bathrooms. Cover insulation in walk-in freezer; Violation: Observed light bulbs in the deli walk-in cooler and produce cooler that need to be covered; Violation: Observed mops being dried using an unapproved method. Observed mops in back room to be placed in sink and not air dried. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies.

Willard Pool; 561 W. Laurel St., Willard; July 25, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no service sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. Mop water is dumped onto the grass.

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ; 201 Milan Ave. Suite E, Norwalk; July 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed items in a prep cooler between 49-51 degrees F. Person in charge stated that she took some temperatures in the prep cooler at 10:15 a.m. and that it was measuring to be 39 degrees F. Inspection was at 1 p.m., meaning that items inside have been in the temperature danger zone for three hours. Because of this, sanitarian instructed person in charge to place all TCS items into the walk-in cooler to reduce temperature to 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Prep cooler behind counter was not holding TCS foods inside at 41 degrees F or below. Internal thermometer of the unit was showing the temperature around 50 degrees F. Have maintenance performed on the cooler. Do not return TCS foods to prep cooler until a re-inspection by sanitarian is performed.

Little Caesars Pizza QSR; 201 Milan Ave. Suite C. Norwalk; July 26, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — A container of chicken wings was in the walk-in cooler without a cover. Ensure that all TCS RTE foods in storage are properly covered to protect them from contamination; Violation: Critical — Employee who was washing dishes at time of inspection was only washing and rinsing them, then placing them to dry without sanitizing. Ensure that the three-compartment sink is properly set up before beginning dishes. Employee made up the sanitizing sink during the inspection and sanitarian verified it to be at the correct concentration range.

Cravin’s; 184 N. Main St., New London; July 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Both prep coolers were not keeping TCS foods at adequate temperatures. TCS foods that were 44 degrees F or below were moved to a different unit. No TCS foods shall be kept in either prep cooler until I have verified the units are capable of keeping foods at 41 degrees F and below; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Facility was not date marking TCS foods. TCS foods without a date mark were discarded; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed the presence of live flies throughout facility. Fly traps in rear of facility should be replaced; Violation: Cold holding units were not of sufficient capacity to keep TCS foods at 41 degrees F or below; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Replace or resurface cutting board on prep cooler; Violation: Some spatulas stored for use were observed to be chipped or scored. Utensils shall be maintained in a state of good repair or shall be discarded; Violation: Syrup and food splatter was observed on walls and floors near milkshake area by serving window. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Expressions; 1301 U.S. 250 N. New London; July 27, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed a reusable cloth dispenser in men’s restroom for hand drying. Disposable, single-use paper towels should be made available.

Plymouth Pool; Mary Fate Park Drive, Plymouth; July 27, standard inspection — Violation: Facility must have one person on staff trained in a level 2 food safety certification.

Gemminis, Inc., doing business as Casa Bravos; 203 Cline St., Norwalk; July 31, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — The person in charge was unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of food safety and prevention. Observed multiple critical violations within facility. Sanitarian educated person in charge regarding all critical violations received at time of violation; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed raw chicken being held in a prep cooler stored above whole cuts of steak. Items were rearranged and person in charge educated about proper segregation; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed various meats being held on the buffet line that were at 130 degrees F. TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less. Person in charge placed all items back on stove to reheat to 165 degrees F before placing back on buffet line. Buffet line was also turned up to a higher temperature to ensure items stay above 135 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed items being held on salad bar at 50 degrees F. Person in charge stated that they would get a repairman out to take a look at the unit and in the meantime they would keep TCS foods in back cooler. Inspector’s comments: Date marking throughout facility has been a major improvement! Good job! Person in charge is knowledgeable about food safety practices, just needs to make sure that is taught to employees to make sure critical violations are not occurring.

Huron County Jail; 255 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; July 31, standard inspection — Violation: Sanitizer test strips appeared to be water-logged, thus rendered useless. Ensure that sanitizer test strips are kept dry.