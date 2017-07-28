Wine-tasting event announced

This annual event supports the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to conquer and cure arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability.

From 6 to 9 p.m., L’Amour du Vin will host more than 450 guests at Avon Oaks Country Club, 32300 Detroit Road, Avon. Wine from around the world and food from the area’s best restaurants will be featured.

Participating restaurants this year include: Ahem Catering; Bistro 83; BOMBA Tacos & Rum; Bonefish Grill; Heck’s Cafe Avon; Kiedrowski’s Simply Delicious Bakery; Luca Italian Cuisine; Market Rocky River; Parker’s Grille and Tavern/Parker’s Downtown; Texas de Brazil; Wine Bar Rockey River; Wood & Wine; and Yard House.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy an exclusive lounge where Bonefish Grill will provide a special food presentation. Fall-inspired cocktail tastings from Brown-Forman and spa services from EXHALE: The Spa will also be featured in the VIP lounge.

Other event highlights include an exciting silent auction and raffles featuring a collection of restaurant gift certificates valued over $1,000, fine jewelry from Peter & Co. Jewelers and a chance to win a five-day, four-night western Caribbean cruise, among many other prizes.

General admission tickets for L’Amour du Vin are $75. VIP lounge tickets are $95. Visit www.arthritis.org/lamour or call 216-285-2822 to purchase tickets, make a donation or to learn more.