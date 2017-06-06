logo

World's most popular fruit - mango - coming to Wendy's

By JD Malone • Today at 7:00 AM

Bank this in your trivia vault: The most eaten fruit the world over is mango. The tropical fruit has long been blended into drinks and desserts in U.S. restaurants, but now Wendy's is adding it it to its menu.

The Dublin-based burger chain is offering a new salad this summer, the strawberry mango chicken salad, that includes cut strawberries, cubed mango and grilled chicken on a bed of hand-chopped lettuce. The salad also includes sunflower seeds, feta cheese and Marzetti vinaigrette dressing.

The salad costs $6.59 and is available through Labor Day.

(c)2017 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

