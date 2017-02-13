Two local restaurants each written up for 11 health-code violations

No violations

224 Varsity Club, Inc.; 3598 Bullhead Road, Willard; Dec. 2, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Econolodge; 342 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Dec. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Head Start; 92 N. Prospect St., Norwalk; Dec. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Pean’s Pizza, Subs, And Sudz; 44 S. Main St., Monroeville; Dec. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Burger King; 711 W. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 7, follow-up inspection — No violations.

Freight House Grill & Pub; 50 N. Prospect St., Norwalk; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Lake Park Industries; 40 Seminary St., Greenwich; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Lyn Marie’s Coffee On Main, Ltd; 2 N. Main St., Monroeville; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Midwest Industries, Inc. - Old Cafeteria; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

MTD Midwest Pioneer Center; 600 E. Tiffin St., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Versitech Corporation; 49 N. Kniffin St., Greenwich; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — No violations.

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ; 201 Milan Ave. Suite E, Norwalk; Dec. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

American Cystoscope Makers; 93 N. Pleasant St., Norwalk; operator, Firelands Vending; Dec. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue Hospital - Cafeteria; 1400 W. Main St., Bellevue; operator, Firelands Vending; Dec. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Borgers USA-MKT C; 400 Industrial Parkway, Norwalk; Dec. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Central Soya M&R; 605 Goodrich Road, Bellevue; operator, Firelands Vending; Dec. 15, stnadard inspection — No violations.

Central Soya Main; 605 Goodrich Road, Bellevue; operator, Firelands Vending; Dec. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Maple City Rubber Company; 55 Newton St., Norwalk; operator, Firelands Vending; Dec. 15, standard inspection — No violations.

Community Market; 262 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Dec. 16, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

Wal-Mart; 340 Westwind Drive, Norwalk; Dec. 16, standard inspection — No violations.

Friendship Food Store; P.O. Box 172, New Haven; Dec. 20, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

Casa Mexicana; 1120 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 21, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

First United Methodist Child Care and Preschool; 901 Northwest St., Bellevue; Dec. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

New London Day Care Center; 58 E. Main St., New London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Norwalk Memorial Home of FTMC; 272 Benedict Ave., Norwalk; Dec. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

St. Paul’s Day Care; 428 Kilbourne St., Bellevue; Dec. 21, standard inspection — No violations.

Willard Country Kitchen; 429 E. Walton St., Willard; Dec. 21, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

Tin Shed; 6 Myrtle Ave., Willard; Dec. 27, standard inspection — No violations.

Gemminis, Inc., doing business as Casa Bravos; 203 Cline St., Norwalk; Dec. 28, follow-up inspection — No violations. Inspector’s comments: Previous violations corrected.

Norwalk Childcare Center, Inc.; 120 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Dec. 28, standard inspection — No violations.

Huron County Jail; 255 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Dec. 29, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Berry’s Restaurant; 15 W. Main St., Norwalk; Dec. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw fish being stored over ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. To prevent contamination, food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from cooked RTE food. Person in charge moved fish below RTE food; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Time/​temperature controlled for safety (TCS) foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed cole slaw, waldorf salad, applesauce and cut lettuce that were above cold-holding temperatures. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking, or cooling, TCS food shall be held at 135 degrees F or above or at 41 degrees F or less. Person in charge voluntarily discarded products that were abusing temperatures. Cut lettuce was moved to another cooler as it had been on the prep line less than four hours; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. To prevent foodborne illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food held at a temperature of 41 degrees F or less for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked at the time of preparation or the time the original container is opened to indicate the date or day, that is a maximum of seven days, by which the food shall be consumed, sold, or discarded. The day the food is prepared or opened is day one. Products with knowledge of the date of preparation and/​or opening from original container were date marked. Products without such knowledge of or evidence were discarded; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. To prevent illness, refrigerated, RTE, TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded if it: (a) exceeds the temperature or time specified, except the time the food is frozen; (b) is in a container or package that does not bear a date or day; or (c) is marked with a date or day that exceeds the time and temperature combination specified. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all unfit products; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign(s) posted at handwashing sink(s) used by employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees; Violation: Observed a build-up of food debris around toasters in kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Ensure facilities are kept clean of debris in order to prevent conditions which could attract pests or contaminate clean equipment and RTE foods.

Eagles; 215 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed ice machine to have a build-up of dirt and debris. To prevent contamination, ice machine shall be properly cleaned and sanitized. Corrected at time of inspection; Violation: Repeat — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Observed food employees preparing food without the proper hair restraints. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles; Violation: Repeat — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed sides of grill to have a build-up of food debris. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean.

Jenny’s Amsden House Restaurant; 116 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a non-commercial GE CA-16D upright freezer in the basement. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. When equipment breaks down, or is replaced, replace with a commercial grade freezer; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a cutting board in the kitchen to have black stains on the cutting board. Surfaces such as cutting blocks and boards that are subject to scratching and scoring shall be resurfaced if they can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized, or discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced.

Miller’s Market; 166 W. Main St., New London; Dec. 5, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Open-air cooler in deli area was not keeping adequate temperatures of TCS foods. TCS foods that were 45 degrees F or below were moved into rear cooler or pushed to the back of the unit, which was keeping adequate temperatures. TCS foods that were above 45 degrees were discarded unless they had been placed into the cooler after preparation within four hours; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed dill pickle sauce with a use-by date of Dec. 2, as well as cut cheese blocks past their disposition dates or lacking a disposition date; Violation: Cooler in deli area was not holding foods at adequate temperatures. Equipment shall be maintained in a state of repair and condition that meets the requirements. Facility has scheduled for maintenance to be performed on cooler.

Bellevue Care Center; 1 Audrich Square, Bellevue; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected at time of inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed unshelled, hard-boiled eggs to be in walk-in cooler past the date mark; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed area below dishwasher to have a build-up of soil and debris. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.

Casa Mexicana; 1120 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected at time of inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed eggs above RTE food in walk-in cooler and prep cooler; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed shrimp and beef above vegetables in prep cooler; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected at time of inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed chicken, ground beef, and pork without a label or date mark; Violation: Critical — The concentration and/​or temperature of a chlorine sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements specified. Observed mechanical dishwasher reaching a chlorine concentration of only 10 PPM. The solution should reach a concentration of 50-100 PPM. The three-compartment sink shall be used until mechanical dishwasher can be serviced to reach a concentration of 50-100 PPM; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed ice machine to have a build-up of dirt. Empty ice machine and clean/​sanitize the entire inside of machine and continually wipe down machine each day to ensure it stays clean; Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a Panasonic microwave, mini fridge, and household chest freezer to not be commercial grade equipment. When the equipment breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: Cooking and/​or baking equipment is not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed microwave by upright freezer to have a build-up of food debris. Cooking and baking equipment and/​or cavities and door seals of microwaves shall be cleaned at least every 24 hours; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris.. General cleanliness problems observed. (Floors, walls, outsides of equipment) The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Domino’s; 81 E. Main St., Norwalk; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed three containers of pasta in the walk-in cooler without date marks. Employee placed appropriate date labels on containers during inspection; Violation: Critical — Observed employee draining banana peppers into handwashing sink. A handwashing sink should not be used for purposes other than handwashing. Employee drained the rest of the banana peppers into the wash compartment of the three-compartment sink; Violation: Observed sauce racks of prep counter to have a build-up of crumbs and other debris. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-up of dirt and debris. Clean out sauce racks of prep counter; Violation: Observed hand sink in food prep area to have a build-up of dirt and debris on it. Plumbing fixtures such as hand sinks should be cleaned as often as is required to keep them sanitary. Clean hand sink in food prep area.

Hound Dog Hop LLC; 195 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. To minimize the risk of contamination, the license holder shall be the person responsible for the FSO or RFE, or may be the person in charge, or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge with applicable knowledge is present during all hours of operation. One staff member should take Food Safety Fundamentals and another should take ServSafe. Both are available online; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed ham and turkey cold cuts in the prep cooler and spaghetti sauce in the walk-in cooler that were kept past their date mark. These foods were weighed and voluntarily disposed of. The date marking procedure was also shown to be flawed, allowing for one extra day of service. Foods have six days after the day of opening before they are disposed. Date marks were changed for all foods to correct this problem. Handout provided; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — The concentration of bleach sanitizer used for cleaning surfaces was measured at above 200 PPM. To prevent pathogen growth and chemical contamination, bleach concentration for warewashing and cleaning shall be kept between 50-100 PPM. Sanitizer solution was dumped and remade. Measure the concentration of bleach each time the solution is made; Violation: Not all food employees had their hair effectively restrained. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles. Wear hats or hairnets at all times when exposed to food; Violation: Food thermometers are not accurate to plus or minus one degree C, or plus or minus two degrees F in the intended range of use. Calibrate thermometers often (or any time they are dropped) by adjusting nut under display to 0 degrees in ice water. Additionally, because of the food prepared, a thin tipped thermometer is required that will take accurate surface temperatures of food. This will be required for re-licensing; Violation: Observed that the microwave and toaster were not commercial grade. Old grocery food containers were used for food. These are constructed for the one use of holding the food that came in them and are not acceptable for use in a commercial facility where constant washing is required. Additionally, some buckets (not food grade) were being used for food. Commercial food grade containers must be used for all food. Food equipment that is acceptable for use in a FSO or RFE shall be approved by a recognized food equipment testing agency. Must replace these pieces of equipment with commercial grade equivalents for re-licensing process; Violation: Observed that the inside of the microwave was dirty. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Clean the microwave as often as necessary to keep clean. Make sure to clean the top inside, an area that is often forgotten; Violation: Dumpster and grease dumpster outside are currently being stored on gravel. Dumpsters must be stored on concrete or asphalt that can be cleaned as necessary. An outdoor storage surface for refuse, recyclables, or returnables shall be constructed of nonabsorbent material and shall be smooth, durable, and sloped to drain. Use a part of the paved parking lot to store refuse; Violation: Observed light bulbs over the back prep table that were not properly shielded or coated where required. Install light covers over all light fixtures in food prep and storage areas; Violation: Observed no handwashing signs posted at handwashing sinks in prep areas used by employees. Post handwashing signs at all handwashing sinks. Handout provided; Violation: Observed that one of the handwashing sinkss in the prep area is out of service. Observed that the walk-in freezer had a build-up of ice on the floor and an apparent leak from the ceiling of the unit. This could be a simple leak or a thawing and refreezing problem. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Sink and freezer must be fixed for re-licensing.

McDonald’s; 207 E. Walton St., Willard; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Three spatulas and four food containers on the drying racks still had a build-up of food debris on them after washing. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. All dirty utensils and pans were washed and the racks were cleaned where they contacted the dirty equipment; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed a box of tortillas stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination, and at least six inches above the floor. Box was placed on a shelf six inches above the floor; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign(s) posted at the two handwashing sinks used by employees in the prep areas as well as in the customer bathrooms. A sign or poster that notifies employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees. Provided a handwashing sign to person in charge to copy and place at all handwashing sinks in facility.

Motel Sleepers; 1112 Castalia St., Bellevue; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed french toast mix stored above RTE foods; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed vegetable dicer to have a build-up of food and residue on the cutting surface. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Clean the vegetable dicer as often as possible to keep clean; Violation: Repeat — Observed improper storage of food items. Observed eggs, pork, and cheese being stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination, and at least six inches above the floor. Please keep food at least six inches off the floor; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting board on prep cooler to have black marks and scores on the surfaces. Flip over the cutting board to the new side; Violation: The sanitizer concentration is not being monitored with a test kit or other device. No test strips available. Person in charge stated that she ordered them and they should be coming in soon. Have test strips available at all times to ensure that proper concentration is achieved.

Pressed Cafe; 5 E. Main St., Norwalk; Dec. 6, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed a bag of cut chicken breast labeled Dec. 1 being held in a prep cooler at 50 degrees F. Per employees, chicken had been in refrigeration since it was pulled from a freezer yesterday. Ultimately it could not be determined why the chicken was at 50 degrees F and chicken was discarded; Violation: Critical — Observed spinach dip being held in a prep cooler with a disposition date of Dec. 5. Ensure that all RTE, TCS foods prepared within the facility are date marked with the date of prep and/​or the date by which the food shall be sold, consumed, or thrown away. Ensure that all TCS foods are being used or discarded by this date. Spinach dip was discarded during inspection; Violation: Critical — Observed french fry cutter to have a significant build-up of dirt and debris. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and sanitary. Clean french fry cutter as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris on it; Violation: Observed a build-up of food residue in the bottom of one of the reach-in coolers in food prep area. To prevent possible contamination, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean and sanitary. Clean out bottom of reach-in cooler nearest to three-compartment sink in food prep area. Clean it out as often as necessary to prevent a build-up of food residue; Violation: Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink at beginning of inspection. Employee was able to get some paper towels to the handwashing sink in the kitchen during inspection. Ensure that hand washing sink is always supplied with paper towels so that employees can effectively wash their hands, and will wash hands when required to do so.

American Legion Post 547; 8 S. Main St., Monroeville; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a chest freezer in the kitchen and a mini fridge in the bar area to not be commercial grade. When equipment breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed floors, walls, and/​or ceilings that were not constructed of approved materials. Observed cardboard covering the rubber mats by the fryer and grill. Cardboard is an extremely absorbent material, it shall not be used as flooring in a food facility.

Bluto’s Sports Bar & Grill; 33 E. Seminary St., Norwalk; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Buffalo chicken dip that was prepared on Nov. 26 had not been disposed of when necessary. Person in charge voluntarily discarded buffalo chicken dip; Violation: Facility had test strips designed for ammonia-based solutions and used chlorine-based sanitizer. Order test strips for chlorine sanitizer solution; Violation: Equipment and/​or components are not maintained in good working order. Prep cooler was not adjusted to hold foods at 41 degrees or less. TCS foods in cooler had just been prepped and were moved to prep cooler in good working condition. Facility is to contact maintenance in order to bring cooler into working order; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks and boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Surfaces such as cutting blocks and boards that are subject to scratching and scoring shall be resurfaced if they can no longer be effectively cleaned and sanitized, or discarded if they are not capable of being resurfaced. Replace cutting boards; Violation: Observed no handwashing sign at handwashing sink in bar. Ensure a handwashing sign is posted at bar sink.

The Green Emerald, Inc.; 137 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Lettuce and tomatoes in the salad bar was being held at 55 degrees F. Person in charge voluntarily threw away lettuce and tomatoes.

Lake Park Industries - Cafeteria; 40 Seminary St., Greenwich; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries - Distribution; Theo Moll Drive, Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries, Inc. - Line; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries - Maintenance; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries, Inc. - Powder Paint; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries - Press Room; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; opeartor, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Midwest Industries, Inc. - Sub-Assembly; 979 Conwell Ave., Willard; operator, AVI Food Systems, Inc.; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on the outside of the nozzles of the coffee machine. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Clean nozzles more frequently to avoid build-up of sugar/​mildew.

Nowhere Tavern; 106 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed eggs being stored in reach-in cooler in kitchen above containers of salad dressing; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed cut lettuce stored in reach-in cooler in kitchen to be past the seven-day date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw lettuce away; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed grease build-up on hood over stove. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean to prevent contamination.

Twin Lakes Golf Course; 100 Decker St., Bellevue; Dec. 7, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed raw chicken being held in a reach-in cooler at 44 degrees F. Told person in charge to place chicken back in freezer to bring temperature to below 41 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed chicken in prep cooler to be above 41 degrees F. Told person in charge to place chicken in freezer to bring temperature back to 41 degrees F or below; Violation: Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Beard nets shall be used when prepping food. To prevent contamination, food employees shall effectively restrain or cover hair to keep their hair from contacting exposed food, clean equipment, utensils or linens or unwrapped single-service or single-use articles; Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a white GE chest freezer that is a home appliance. Replace freezer with a commercial grade freezer when equipment breaks down or is replaced.

Blue Ribbon Catering; 50 N. Prospect St., Norwalk; Dec. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on top of and around stove top as well as underneath hot holding unit. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Clean food debris and dirt from floors, walls, and equipment surfaces.

Catering By Design; 210 Milan Ave. Suite B, Norwalk; Dec. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink in bathroom used by employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees.

Head Start; 11 E. League St., Norwalk; Dec. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Cut lettuce and tomatoes were above cold-holding temperature of 41 degrees. Person in charge lowered temperature in refrigerator and agreed to monitor TCS foods in cold-holding to assure they were maintaining proper temperatures.

The Willows; 101 Auxiliary Drive, Bellevue; Dec. 8, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed a spatula and ladle with a build-up of food debris. Person in charge sprayed utensils and ran them through the dishwasher again. Ensure that all utensils are being rinsed thoroughly before running through the dishwasher to ensure that all food particles are removed from the utensils.

Community Market; 262 Sandusky St., Plymouth; Dec. 12, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw unpasteurized eggs stored above RTE foods like cole slaw and butter (rear walk-in). Raw foods should never be stored above RTE foods. Proper refrigerator storage food safety handout provided; Violation: Critical — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed TCS, RTE meats stored below raw bacon and chorizo and directly next to raw poultry (open air cooler). Raw foods should never be stored above RTE foods. Proper refrigerator storage food safety handout provided; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed TCS foods in the open air cheese cooler by the deli were measuring temperatures ranging 46-58 degrees F. TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Foods measured at 45 degrees F or below were moved to be cooled back to 41 degrees F or below. Foods measured at 46 degrees F or above were voluntarily disposed of; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed a bag of mixed deli meat ends from different open dates being stored together in cold holding with no indication of the earliest date that one of the meats was opened from the original container. Observed that ham salad, sandwich spread, seven layer dip, and cole slaw all made on site and kept greater than 24 hours stored in cold holding display case with no date marks. Observed that date marking system used for all foods indicated an eight-day period instead of the correct seven-day window. Date of original preparation, cooking, or opening should count as day one. Freezing pauses the seven-day allowance, not restarts it; Violation: Critical — Food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, or not designed/​constructed properly. Observed that single-use foil baking containers were being washed and reused. Observed that fruits and vegetables on display were being stored in wooden baskets. Observed that damaged food utensils in the deli area were being used. Single-use foil baking containers have cracks and crevices that do not allow them to be cleaned and sanitized properly. Only commercial, food grade containers should be used to cook foods, unless foods cooked in tins are sold in tins. Fruits and vegetables should be stored in cleanable containers. Replace the baskets currently in use. Damaged, dented, or broken food utensils should be thrown away and replaced as they are no longer smooth and easily cleanable; Violation: Critical — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Observed that the walk-in dairy cooler did not have a proper air gap, only an air break. Cut the drain pipe to be higher than the level of the floor; Violation: Critical — Observed no air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. Observed nozzles on both three-compartment sinks lacked backflow devices. Observed no backflow devices were attached on water lines to drink machines in bakery area. Observed no backflow attached to either bulk water machine. To prevent contamination, a plumbing system shall be installed to preclude backflow of a solid, liquid, or gas contaminant into the water supply system at each point of use at the FSO or RFE, including on a hose bibb if a hose is attached or on a hose bibb if a hose is not attached and backflow prevention is required by the Ohio building code by: (1) Providing an air gap; (2) Installing an approved backflow prevention device. Install proper backflows in these areas; Violation: Critical — Observed improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed shampoo being stored above baby food products. Observed cleaning chemicals stored above and adjacent to foods in rear dry storage shelves. To prevent contamination, poisonous or toxic materials shall be stored so they cannot contaminate food, equipment, utensils, linens, or single-service or single-use articles; Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed 14 severely dented cans, which pose the threat of contamination by c botulinum, that were voluntarily destructed by the person in charge; Violation: A label on a food packaged in the RFE or FSO did not contain all required information. Observed multiple bakery items that displayed incorrect labeling information or lacked all labeling information besides the common name. Specifically, a variety of pies and cakes were observed in containers bearing the label for apple pies. Observed a basket of mixed nuts for self service with no labeling of the types of nuts contained. Foods shall be labeled as to the common name of the item with all ingredients including recognizable allergen names. Individual labels should be complete and correct for each item; Violation: A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not working (needs new batteries). Obtain batteries for thin tipped thermometer and use it to take accurate temperatures of thin foods; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed a build-up of food debris in the deli cases. Observed a build-up of dried food debris on the inside ceiling of the deli microwave. Clean these areas as often as necessary to keep them clean; Violation: Cleaned equipment and utensils, linens, single-service articles, and single-use articles are not properly stored. Observed a build-up of food debris in multiple utensil containers that was touching the food contact surfaces of the utensils. Observed a fly swatter being stored touching the surface of cutting boards. Fly swatter should be stored below/​away from foods or food contact equipment: Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed no handwashing signs posted at handwashing sinks used by employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed two cans of pesticide in food prep areas; Violation: Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Observed two Gerber Graduates apple cinnamon cereal bars that were expired November 2016 for sale. Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding or baby food or formula is expired.

Circle K; 418 Walton St. E., Willard; Dec. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed that RTE, TCS foods stored in the open air cooler at the front of the store were measuring 44-45 degrees F. Foods were moved to walk-in cooler to cool back down until the unit is repaired; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed improper date marking procedures (either eight days or 30 days); Violation: Donuts and other bakery products for customer self-service were not properly labeled. Bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled. Labels should be posted for each individual type of item that present all ingredients and sub-ingredients in order by predominance of weight, including all allergens contained; Violation: A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed that quaternary ammonia in three-compartment and the sanitizer buckets were measured to be 100 PPM. For quaternary ammonia, the appropriate sanitizer concentration is 200-400 PPM.

Kats Iron Skillet; 2114 U.S. 224 E., Greenwich; Dec. 14, standard inspection — Violation: Observed no handwashing sign posted at handwashing sink in bathroom used by employees. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all handwashing sinks used by food employees.

Friendship Food Store; P.O. Box 172, New Haven; Dec. 16, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed hot dogs in the RTE back cooler that were out of original package in a non-food grade container without a date mark. Person in charge said that hot dogs were from last Saturday. Observed chicken bits in an opened bag in the prep cooler that had no date mark. Person in charge said they were opened two days ago. Observed that corporate labeler used for chicken and macaroni salad used an incorrect date marking system that gives foods an extra day. Hot dogs were out of date marking period and were voluntarily discarded. Because person in charge could confidently identify when the package was opened, chicken was date marked based on this date and kept. Education was provided to person in charge about seven-day date mark and in future, date entered into labeler will be used to correct for extra day it automatically prints. Date marking food safety handout provided; Violation: Critical — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed a build-up of mold and mildew in crevices in the ice machine. Drain ice machine, wash, rinse, and sanitize the interior, paying special attention to cracks and crevices; Violation: Critical — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Observed that the veg prep sink had an air break instead of an air gap. Cut the inlet piping above the level of the top of the funnel (larger funnel recommended to prevent splashing); Violation: A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available. Obtain a thin tipped or digital thermometer; Violation: Cleaned and sanitized equipment, utensils, laundered linens, or single-service articles or single-use articles were stored in a prohibited area. Observed single-service coffee stirrers and sweetener stored underneath leaking water lines under the self-serve pop-dispenser area. Observed single-service cups and containers stored in a bathroom storage closet. Move these items to areas where they will not be contaminated; Violation: Observed floors, walls, and/​or ceilings that were not constructed of approved materials. Observed black mat used in the front and back kitchen areas that is not sufficiently sealed to be smooth and easily cleanable. Observed exposed wood shelving in the back dry storage area. Observed ducting in the back dry storage area that is not smooth or easily cleanable. Repair tile flooring in front and back kitchen areas. Paint wood shelving. Cover ducting with a smooth and easily cleanable surface; Violation: The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed a door handle on one of the walk-in cooler doors that is loose. Observed that the light in the vent hood is missing. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Person in charge said that work order is already in for handle. Person in charge will have light replaced today.

New Peking House; 2 W. Main St., Norwalk; Dec. 19, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed single-use plastic cup being used as a scoop for flour. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Plastic cup was discarded by person in charge and replaced with plastic scoop designed for re-use; Violation: Rubber liners on which the beverage cups were stored at front counter had a build-up of mold. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Ensure the liners are either effectively cleaned or replaced with a material which can be effectively cleaned.

Pizza Hut; 188 Milan Ave., Norwalk; Dec. 19, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed nacho cheese in a hot holding unit that was not turned on. Nacho cheese temped 58 degrees and was voluntarily discarded by the person in charge; Violation: Observed no handwashing signs in the men’s and women’s restrooms. Ensure such sign is provided in the bathrooms; Violation: Repeat — Observed food splatter on walls around sink in the rear of the kitchen, inside the panels on the prep cooler, and inside the microwave. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Burger King; 1148 S. Conwell, Willard; Dec. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed opened hot dogs that were dated to be thrown away on the 17th in the small prep cooler in the prep area. Hot dogs were thrown away; Violation: Observed cutting board on the prep table has dark score marks that cannot be easily cleaned or sanitized. The other side of the cutting board may be used instead until it, too, is severely scored.

La Campesina; 117 E. Walton Ave., Willard; Dec. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Food employee(s) did not wash hands in situations that specifically require them to do so. Education was provided to the staff that handwashing is required every time gloves are put onto hands; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed uncovered raw chicken in the walk-in cooler that was stored above raw beef steaks and ground beef. Observed raw hamburger stored above raw beef steaks. Observed raw shrimp, steak, chicken, and chirizo stored above RTE foods in the grill prep cooler. Proper drip order should be followed to prevent possible contaminations in storage. Chicken should always be stored on the bottom. Ground meats are below whole cuts of meat. Vegetables and other RTE foods like sauces should always be stored on top. Food in the grill prep cooler should be rearranged so that RTE foods are on top and raw meats are stored in the bottom. If this is not suitable for practicality of use, a separate unit should be used to ensure this separation; Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed about four pounds of a meat dish that were date marked as prepared on Dec. 8. Today is Dec. 20. Items must be discarded six days after cooking, preparing, or opening. Raw meats do not require date marking. Food was thrown away. Other foods such as chopped tomatoes or homemade salsa should be date marked if kept longer than 24 hours; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed that the mechanical dishwasher is not reaching the required sanitizer concentration for chlorine. Additionally, new test strips should be purchased so that the color scale can be used to read the result. Dishwasher should be repaired so that effective sanitizer concentrations are met. Until the unit is repaired, the three-compartment sink should be used with bleach to wash all wares. Handout provided; Violation: Critical — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed that the ice maker has a build-up of mold and mildew. Ice machine should be emptied and washed, rinsed, sanitized. Ice machine should be cleaned as often as necessary to keep clean; Violation: Critical — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Observed an air gap instead of an air break at the veg prep sink. Observed an air gap instead of an air break at the ice machine by the drinks. Observed that the dishwashing sprayer rests lower than the level of the sink’s flood rim. Pipes should be cut off above the level of the top of the floor or catch pipe. Dish sprayer should be effectively tied so that the nozzle rests above the flood rim of the sink; Violation: Observed food in packaging that does not appear to protect it from contamination. Observed six dented cans in rack for service. Dented cans should be returned to vendor or thrown away. Corrected at time of inspection — Cans were voluntarily discarded. If keeping cans for returning credit, designate an area away or below foods to store them until they can be returned; Violation: Repeat — Observed various boxes and containers of food sitting on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Observed an open box of cooked tortilla bowls in the back storage room. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location, where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination, and at least six inches above the floor. Foods must be moved off of the floor. Foods may be stored on top of crates if shelving is full. Additionally, foods that do not require refrigeration, such as uncut produce or beverage bottles can be moved to make more room. Tortilla shells should be stored in a commercial food grade container and covered to prevent contamination; Violation: Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed various containers used for food that were not commercial and food grade. Old, reused food containers, chemical containers, and non-food grade containers are not acceptable. Throw away and replace these pieces of equipment; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the drying rack shelving. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed; Violation: Observed unnecessary chemicals being stored on the premises. Observed five aerosol containers of household insecticide being stored on the bottom shelf in dry storage. Observed fly paper hanging above the vegetable prep sink. All cans were thrown away. Fly paper was moved. Fly paper or fly lights are permitted as long as they are not placed over food prep or food storage areas.

Willard Country Kitchen; 429 E. Walton St., Willard; Dec. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the front prep cooler drawers, observed raw meat stored in a drawer above cooked baked potatoes. Corrected at time of inspection — Products were moved in cooler to comply with drip order rules. Segregation handout provided; Violation: Critical — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed tomatoes, salad, and cucumbers in the front prep cooler that were measured to be above 41 degrees F. These items are taken out daily and placed into broken cooler with ice for three hours and then returned to cold holding. TCS foods may not be taken out of cold holding for extended periods of time and then returned. Corrected at time of inspection — Tomatoes, cheese, and cucumbers were voluntarily discarded. A work order will be put in for broken prep cooler and it will not be used until it is fixed; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed sliced deli ham, cooked sausage links, and cooked sausage patties that were opened or prepared, but not date marked. Corrected at time of inspection — Because all items were measured to be in temperature and person in charge was confident of when they were opened (within a couple days for each item), they were date marked and returned; Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Today is Dec. 20. Observed about two pounds of homemade potato salad that was marked prepared on Dec. 12 to be disposed of on Dec. 18. Observed about one-half pound lasagna that was marked prepared on Dec. 8 to be disposed of on Dec. 14. Corrected at time of inspection — These items were discarded; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed that deli slicer had a build-up of old food debris in cracks and crevices. Observed that utensils were dirty and stored in a dirty drawer. Observed that ice storage in bar area had a build-up of mold and mildew. Deli slicer and utensils and drawer were all cleaned at time of inspection. Deli slicer should be cleaned within at least four hours after use. Ice storage will be inspected tomorrow. Correct by Dec. 21; Violation: Observed food and single-use items stored in an unapproved location. Observed a container and a bag of flour sitting directly on the floor. Observed a box of hash browns about to be used sitting on the floor of the mechanical room. Observed single-use cooking tins being stored in the mechanical room on a low shelf touching the bristles of brooms. Corrected at time of inspection — All items were moved off of the floor. Single-service tins were thrown away; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Observed that the vent hood, floors, and some equipment surfaces need cleaning. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

American Legion Posts 292; 185 N. Main St., New London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Repeat — Observed no handwashing sign posted at the handwashing sink in the kitchen. Ensure a handwashing sign is posted in the kitchen.

The Carriage House of FTMC; 175 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Two containers of egg noodles were in the walk-in cooler without a date mark on them. Employee identified the egg noodles as being prepared yesterday, Dec. 20. Employee placed an appropriate date mark on both containers during inspection; Violation: Top of mechanical dishwasher had a build-up of food debris. Clean off top of dishwasher so that food debris and residue does not contaminate clean dishes as they come out of the machine. Clean as often as necessary to prevent build-up.

Circle K; 221 W. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed eggs being stored above bacon in walk-in cooler.

Country Counter Market; 6 East Main St., North Fairfield; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Observed clean utensils stored in a drawer with spilt food debris. Ensure clean utensils are stored in a clean, dry location to prevent contamination.

Eagles; 29 W. Fir St., New London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a package of hot dogs dated from Nov. 28, 2016, as well as Dec. 9, 2016. Person in charge voluntarily discarded hot dogs that were past their disposition dates; Violation: Observed no handwashing signs at sinks in restrooms used by employees. Provide handwashing signs for restrooms.

The Laurels of New London; 204 W. Main St., Nw London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed hot dogs that had been opened from their original container on Dec. 13, 2016, and had not been discarded. Person in charge voluntarily discarded hot dogs. The facility’s internal policy is to hold TCS foods for two days.

Mickey Mart; 72 N. Main St., New London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: No list of ingredients is available for consumer information regarding the self-service donut display. Ensure such information is available for each type of donut available at facility; Violation: Observed no handwashing signs at sinks used by employees. Ensure a handwashing sign is provided in the bathrooms as well as at the rear sink.

Subway-Gas Depot; 11 Akron St., New London; Dec. 21, standard inspection — Violation: The surface of the cutting board in the prep area was scored to the point where it could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Either resurface or replace the cutting board. Cutting boards should be able to be cleaned and sanitized to the point where no debris matter remains.

Chuck’s Drive-Thru; 1426 Ohio 61 E., Norwalk; Dec. 22, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed cheese and sausage that were prepared yesterday not date marked; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed pizza toppings in walk-in cooler to be past their seven-day date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw items away without sanitarian asking; Violation: The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed prep cooler cutting board in pizza prep room to be severely scored with black stains. Cutting board shall be resurfaced or replaced to prevent a build-up of bacteria: Violation: Repeat — Floors, walls, and-or ceilings were not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed walls in pizza prep room to have holes and be unable to easily clean. Fix or patch walls in pizza prep room to allow them to be smooth and easily cleanable; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Observed dirty ceilings and walls in beer walk-in cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris. Observed a build-up of dirt on some shelving in the beer cooler. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Gemminis, Inc., doing business as Casa Bravos; 203 Cline St., Norwalk; Dec. 22, standard inspection — Violation — Critical — Food employee(s) did not wash hands in situations that specifically require them to do so. Observed employee washing dirty dishes and then putting away clean dishes without washing hands in between; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed ground beef on a shelf below raw chicken; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed tomatoes and lettuce on the salad bar to be at a temperature of 44 degrees F. Advised person in charge to place those items back in walk-in cooler to bring back down to 41 degrees and to fill the salad bar with ice to keep items cool once they place them back out there; Violation: Critical — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed shrimp skewers being held longer than 24 hours without a date mark. All TCS foods must be date marked to prevent growth of organisms.

Bellevue Pizza House; 325 E. Center St., Bellevue; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed noodles in walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler to be held past their seven-day date mark. Person in charge voluntarily threw noodles away without sanitarian asking; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed a build-up of dust on hood over pizza oven. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean. Hood above pizza oven shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent dust from contaminating food.

Bone Boy’s BBQ The Smokehouse; 109 W.Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw chicken above pork and beef. Person in charge took chicken out of walk-in to cook it and moved other raw chicken to a lower shelf; Violation: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on hood above fryer. To prevent contamination of food, hood shall be kept clean and free of dirt, dust, and debris; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizer in three-compartment sink to have 0PPM for quaternary ammonium sanitizer. Person in charge replaced water and sanitizer in sink to proper PPM.

Flip Flops; 413 Ash St., Willard; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed about two pounds taco meat that was past its date marking period. Observed an opened jar of canned mushrooms that had no date mark. Corrected at time of inspection — All foods were discarded; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed that the interior of the ice machine has a build-up of mold and mildew. Empty ice machine and wash, rinse, and sanitize the interior; Violation: Critical — Observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and a piece of equipment that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Vegetable sink does not have a proper air gap. It has an air break. Cut the pipe coming down from the sink above the flood level of the catch pipe.

Fontana’s Italian Eatery; 126 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Observed meatballs in marinara being held at a temperature of 74 degrees F. Kitchen worker took meatballs out of container and put them on the stove to reheat back up to least 155 degrees F; Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed a plate in the clean dish area that had a build-up of debris. Person in charge placed dish in dishwashing area to allow it to be washed; Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed a non-commercial grade microwave in the kitchen. When equipment breaks down or is replaced, replace with commercial grade equipment; Violation: A food thermometer was not readily accessible. Person in charge stated he will buy a thermometer for facility; Violation: Observed a handwashing sink without water at the required temperature. Observed handwashing sink to not have any hot water. Until hot water can be restored, employees shall use bathroom sink to wash hands. Employees must use paper towels to open door of bathroom when leaving to prevent re-contamination; Violation: Repeat — The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Floors and walls need repairing in kitchen area.

Gilbert’s Place; 130 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizer buckets and sanitizer in sink to have a concentration of only 50PPM. Quaternary ammonium sanitizers shall have a minimum concentration of at least 200-400PPM.

Moose; P.O. Box 269, Willard; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — There was no person in charge present in the food facility during inspection. No food employees had food safety training. Obtain training; Violation: Critical — Repeat — RTE, TCS food that had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed mushrooms from a can that were held past their date marking disposition date. Corrected at time of inspection — Mushrooms were voluntarily discarded. Otherwise, date marking system seemed well maintained; Violation: Critical — Repeat — Observed a build-up of mold and mildew in the bar area ice machine. Empty ice machine and then wash, rinse, and sanitize all interior surfaces; Violation: Repeat — Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed multiple food containers in cold holding that were re-used food containers. While these are food grade, they are not commercial grade and are thus not made to endure the constant use and cleaning required in a commercial facility. Obtain more commercial food containers; Violation: Observed that the inside of the drink cooler toward the kitchen had a build-up of dirt, trash, and debris in the bottom. Observed that the wood prep table in the kitchen is dirty. Observed that the lower shelving that pots and pans are kept on are dirty. Clean these areas as often as necessary to keep them clean; Violation: Observed light bulbs over hot holding prep area, back dry storage area, and within refrigerators and freezers that were not shielded. Obtain and install light covers (with end caps, if applicable) over all lights in kitchen area above.

Subway; 240A W. Walton, Willard; Dec. 27, standard inspection — Violation: Observed single-service food containerts, wraps, and cups and lids stored under the sewer lines of both handwashing sinks. Food-related equipment should be kept above water and sewer ines and chemicals. Corrected at time of inspection — Items were all moved. Under sink storage can be used for chemicals or sanitizer.

McDonald’s; 100 McDonald Drive, Bellevue; Dec. 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Refrigerated, RTE, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed various items in reach-in cooler by secondary fryer to not have a date mark. Person in charge stated that some items were prepared two days ago. Person in charge properly date marked items that were being held longer than 24 hours; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Food employee(s) did not have their hair effectively restrained. Observed two employees preparing food in kitchen without wearing proper hair restraints. Alerted employees that if they are going to be preparing food, they need to wear a hair net or hat. Both employees voluntarily put hair nets on to continue preparing food; Violation: Observed a significant build-up of debris and grease by egg machine. Clean area around egg machine often to prevent a build-up of debris and grease; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on reach-in cooler by front drive through window. The flooring and doors also had a build-up of dirt and debris. Clean the reach-in cooler by the front drive through window; Violation: Observed accumulation of soil residue on nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed a build-up of grease, dirt, and debris on top of fryers, on floors of reach-in coolers by fryers, on floors of egg reach-in cooler, and on various pieces of stainless steel equipment. Equipment needs to be cleaned and wiped down frequently to prevent growth of bacteria due to food residue; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt and debris at base of wall and flooring throughout facility; Violation: Repeat — Observed a build-up of dirt, debris and grease on flooring underneath ice machine, behind secondary fryer, and underneath egg cooker. These areas need addressed to limit growth of bacteria due to food and water on floor.

Subway; 303 E. Main St., Bellevue; Dec. 28, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — Corrected during inspection — Observed a build-up of mold and dirt on the ice machine in the dining room. Person in charge cleaned machine; Violation: Corrected during inspection — Observed sanitizer in three-compartment sink and sanitizer bucket to have 0PPM of quaternary ammonium sanitizer. Person in charge replaced water in both with proper sanitization concentration. Continue to use test strips to test concentration and have maintenance performed on sanitizing system.

SCHOOLS

No Violations

Norwalk Catholic Early Childhood Center; 77 State St., Norwalk; Dec. 6, standard inspection — No violations.

Monroeville Local Schools; 101 West St., Monroeville; Dec. 8, standard inspection — No violations.

Bellevue High School Concession Stand Inside; 200 Oakland Ave., Bellevue; Dec. 9, standard inspection — No violations.

New London Local Schools; 1 Wildcat Drive, New London; Dec. 14, standard inspection — No violations.

League Street School; 16 E. League St., Norwalk; Dec. 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Norwalk Middle School; 64 Christie Ave., Norwalk; Dec. 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Pleasant Street School; 16 S. Pleasant St., Norwalk; Dec. 19, standard inspection — No violations.

Maplehurst School; 195 St. Mary’s St., Norwalk; Dec. 20, standard inspection — No violations.

Violations

Norwalk High School; 350 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk; Dec. 20, standard inspection — Violation: Critical — The quaternary ammonia solution in the three-compartment sink was observed to be greater than 100 PPM during inspection. Additional tablets were added to the quat sanitizing solution to being the concentration to 200 PPM. Test sanitizing solution to ensure that quaternary ammonia is at least 200 PPM. Facility may also use chlorine bleach to sanitize dishware. Chlorine must be used at a concentration of 50-100 PPM.