Today is national pizza day!

It’s National Pizza Day!

Feb. 9 is the day to enjoy masterpieces of gooey cheese, crunchy crust and tangy tomato sauce. Whether you’re a fan of the classic pepperoni, the sassy pineapple ham or the daring anchovy, you can get your pizza party on for less with these National Pizza Day freebies and deals.

(We couldn’t decide on just one so the Reflector staff went half mushroom and half bacon and pineapple. Tell us your favorite in the comments!)

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these four pizza offers:

Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following offers:

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.