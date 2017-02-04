Looking for the perfect dish to bring to the party? Here are Super Bowl recipes

Corn dog mini muffins

Ingredients:

2 boxes Jiffy corn bread mix

1 pacckage hot dogs, chopped

Directions:

Line mini muffin pan with liners. Prepare corn bread as directed on box. Stir in chopped dogs. Fill muffin cups 3/4 way full. Cook for about 15 minutes.

Onion-roasted potato wedges

Ingredients:

1 envelope Lipton Recipe Secretes onion soup mix

4 medium potatoes, cut into wedges

1/3 cup olive oil

salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. Combine first three ingredients and lay out on 13x9 baking pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown and tender, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with sale and serve.

Vegan chili

12-ounce package vegan meat crumbles (Boca is Vegan, Morning Star has eggs).

15-ounce can pinto beans

15-ounce can Kidney Beans

One onion, chopped

Several garlic cloves minced

28-ounce can tomatoes dices

15-ounce can Yellow Hominy

4 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Jalapeno or chipotle peppers to taste

Directions:

Saute onion until translucent. Add vegan crumbles and cook 5 to 7 minutes. Add spices, peppers and garlic and saute one more minute. Add tomatoes with juice and hominy and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add beans and allow to simmer an hour before serving.

Garnish with chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

Easy vegetarian beer and cheddar dip

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup beer

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/8 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese

Directions:

Melt butter in a medium pot and whisk in flour. Add milk a little at a time. Add beer, mustard, cayenne, garlic and salt. Stir over heat until thick and bubbling. Melt in cheese and serve hot.

Puppy Chow

9 cups rice chex or vanilla chex cereal

1 cup milk, semi-sweet, or dark chocolate

1/2 cup smooth, regular peanut butter

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 to 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

Pour the cereal in a large bowl with plenty of extra space. Melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a separate microwaveable bowl, taking care not to burn. Stir and add vanilla extract. When the chocolate-peanut butter mixture is smooth, pour it over the cereal. Stir until all the cereal is coated.

Place the coated cereal in a gallon bag (or two) and add powdered sugar. Shake until coated.

The puppy chow may be stored in the bag or any other airtight container.

Wonton Tacos

Ingredients:

24 wonton wrappers

1 pound ground beef, browned, drained

1 package taco seasoning

10-ounces Ro-Tel diced tomatoes and green chilies, or salsa of choice

1 1/2 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a muffin tin and line each cup with a wonton wrapper. Combine all ingredients but cheese and spoon an equal amount of the mixture onto each wonton wrapper. Top with shredded cheese. Add another wonton wrapper and add more cheese on top as desired.

Bake for 10 to 13 minutes until the cups are warm and the edges are crisp and golden-brown.

Chili Con Queso Dip

Ingredients:

1 package Velveeta cheese

1 can diced green chiles and tomatoes

1/2 tsp cumin

1 onion, minced

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

Directions:

Cook the onion in butter in a medium pan until browned. Set aside. Slice the Velveeta into 1/2-inch cubes. Add Velveeta to the pan, along with other ingredients except jalapeño. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted and creamy. When everything is melted and mixed together, add the jalapeño and stir. Remove from heat. Serve with tortilla chips.