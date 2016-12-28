Well known quilter shares secret ingredient to pulled pork

Thompson is known throughout Norwalk and Huron County and is probably most well known for her quilts and quilting classes.

She worked as a quilting instructor for Sew Little Time, which was located at 34 E. Main St., until shortly before it closed about five years ago. Now she works for the Sewing Connection, 11001 U.S. 250 B2, Milan in the large strip mall, where she continues as an instructor.

“(Since I started here) two years ago I’ve taught classes: one day classes, monthly classes, quilting classes, small project classes. We’ve also done sewing for Miriam House shelter,” Thompson said of the philanthropic project the shop took on to “adopt” the shelter by providing needed supplies, food and handmade quilts and bags.

It’s not all work and no fun though. She also get s a group together to have fun, work on projects and enjoy good food.

“Snack and Sew goes the last Tuesday of every month. Everybody’s welcome,” she said. “Bring whatever project you’re working whether it’s quilting, regular sewing, knitting, crocheting. It doesn’t matter. Somebody is always here to help. You can bring a snack if you want, but you don’t have to. We always furnish the main course for lunch. It’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. an it’s just a lot of fun and no charge.”

That lunch main course can be a hefty order some days when they’ve had more than 15 people show up. Thompson said she doesn’t mind though.

“I loved cooking when all the kids were at home but it’s very hard to cook when there’s no kids because you just make an tremendous amount of stuff. However, that being said that keeps the freezer filled. That’s not bad,” she said.

That difficulty has been very helpful for the Snack and Sews though.

“Lots of meat gets cooked up and eaten and that’s a good thing,” she said. “So whether it be sloppy joes, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork, I can make up a massive amount and it’s gone by the end of the day.”

She chose to share the recipe to her pulled pork, a dish that has a secret ingredient in it — root beer! Thompson said the special ingredient makes it delicious and adds another sweet flavor to the meat.

Thompson added it’s a dush she thinks a lot of people would like to make.

“Anytime they have a big crowd over or they have a day to cook it and want it for the next day (it’s a good dish),” she said. “They can just put it in the slow cooker and they can forget about it.”

BBQ Pulled Pork

Ingredients

4 1/2 pounds boneless pork tenderloin

1 medium onion, grated

garlic powder to taste

12 oz bottle root beer

1 bottle of favorite barbecue sauce

red pepper flakes to taste (optional)

Directions:

In a pan, brown the tenderloin quickly in a small amount of oil. Keep the oil in the pan and add onion and garlic until cooked through.

Pour contents into a slow cooker. Pour root beer over meat. Cover and cook in slow cooker about six hours.

Pull meat apart with a fork to shred. Add barbecue sauce and pepper flakes. Mix well and place back in slow cooker on low for one hour to allow flavors to marry and absorb into meat.

Serve on bun and enjoy.