Holiday baking brings fond memories for local man

To get around this, Zachary Palicka likes to plan ahead.

“If I do make something, I have to make it around my schedule or on the day I have off,” the twenty-one year old said.

Palick has lived between Bellevue and Clyde for most of his life, and currently works at Marco’s in Clyde. Like many people, he learned his love of cooking from his family. It began with his grandmother, who always seemed to be cooking or baking when he visited. He often helped her in the kitchen.

“She started it,” he recalled fondly. “She started my liking of cooking and baking.”

There’s a strong sense of nostalgia for his other grandmother’s cooking as well. To this day, he says Hawaiian bread is his favorite holiday food because of her.

“Every party or any get-together we had, she always had the Hawaiian bread and spinach dip.”

At the moment, Palicka said he cooks about once a week with his mother — sometimes more during the holidays.

This weekend, they made cookies. There were three types: snickerdoodles, peanut blossoms and chocolate Rice Krispy clusters.

For anyone looking to try their own hand at a new recipe, Palicka has a few tips

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, for one. One of the best parts of cooking is experimenting, and turning one recipe into another to create something you might not have considered originally.

“Messes are a part of life,” he said. “You just have to keep on going.”

Of course, he also advised “always pay attention to your recipe. You don’t want to add the wrong ingredient first or it reacts badly.”

In baking especially, it’s important to pay attention to the times and quantities of ingredients for everything to turn out well.

Recipe:

Peanut Blossoms

Ingredients:

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 egg

2 tbsp. milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 bag chocolate kisses

Directions:

Cream together shortening and peanut butter in a mixing bowl. Add sugar and beat thoroughly. Stir in egg, milk and vanilla and beat well. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture. The dough should be stiff. Shape the dough into balls using a rounded teaspoon for each. Place on a lightly-greased cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until tops of cookies start to show cracks. After removing from oven, top each cookie with a candy kiss and press down firmly. Makes about four dozen.