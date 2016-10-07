logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
Food

NFL player says he found chicken head in his Buffalo Wild Wings order

• Oct 7, 2016 at 11:05 PM

An NFL player received an unpleasant surprise while dining at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant earlier this week.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook says he saw a fried chicken head when he opened a box of lemon pepper wings Tuesday.

On Friday morning, Cook (@JaredCook89) tweeted the picture of the head along with this: “This happened Tuesday when I went to eat @BWWings How Sway? How?" 

Cook’s tweet went viral Friday.

Buffalo Wild Wings responded, telling TMZ.com: "Buffalo Wild Wings takes food preparation, service and quality extremely seriously and we are looking into this situation. We’ve reached out to Jared Cook and our suppliers for more information."

Recommended for You