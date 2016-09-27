New restaurant set to open next month in Norwalk

Casa Bravos, reportedly a Mexican restaurant bar and grill, already has its new sign up at its future location, at 203 Cline St. next to Discount Drug Mart and Aldi. The joint hopes to open within a month.

The Mexican eatery will open at the former Los Buenos Amigos. Los Buenos, which opened opened the summer of 2014, officially closed its doors in early March after a “tax problem” and passing a bad check for a liquor license caused two violations for the Mexican restaurant.

Before Los Buenos, the space also housed Sugarcreek family restaurant, which closed in 2012 after multiple repeated health code violations and a kitchen fire. Prior to that, it house Brandon’s and Berardi’s Family Kitchen in the 1990s.