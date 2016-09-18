Today is 'National Cheeseburger Day'

According to popular cheese and butter producer Finlandia Cheese, people in the Northeast enjoy American cheese on their burgers more than any other region in the U.S.

Finlandia Cheese (https://www.finlandiacheese.com/), in conjunction with Learndipity Data Insights, surveyed 2,000 Americans about their cheese preferences as related to cheeseburgers. The results are in and they're 'grater' than you ever imagined.

Finlandia Cheese’s “Cheesiest, Meltiest, Gooiest Cheeseburger Survey” results are below.

National Cheeseburger Day rankings

Two-thirds of Americans enjoy American cheese on their cheeseburgers. Shown below is our complete rankings (based on the percentage of Americans who "like" or "love" each cheese variety on a cheeseburger):

1. American Cheese: 66 percent

2. Cheddar: 65 percent

3. Swiss: 43 percent

4. Pepper Jack: 40 percent

5. Provolone: 31 percent

6. Colby: 27 percent

7. Muenster: 16 percent

8. Gouda: 16 percent

9. Havarti: 11 percent

10. Gruyere: 9 percent

Cheddar reigns on the West Coast

The Western U.S. ranked No. 1 for preferring burgers with cheddar (67 percent), with the South coming in at a close second (63 percent).

New York is a little spicier than New Jersey

New York has 39 percent pepper jack cheese lovers, while New Jersey has 21 percent.

Men enjoy Gouda twice as much as women do

11 percent of women prefer gouda, versus 23 percent of men. 'Gouda' job, guys!