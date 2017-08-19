Houghton Lake is a great spot for outdoorsmen

But Houghton Lake is a favorite, so much that I've made at least 15 trips there in all seasons over the past 30 years or so.

And I'm thinking other outdoorsmen in and around Huron County will like it just as much as I do. Houghton is Michigan's biggest inland lake, and its 22,000 acres lies in northcentral Michigan, just three hours or so north of Toledo with most of it over four and six lane highways. But it's far enough north to have the requisite clear water and white birch, pungent cedars and a whiff of burning wood on an early morning breeze. That's part of what I like.

I like its fishing maybe best of all, because it's a shallow lake only a few feet deep in some areas with plenty of weed beds and a variety of waiting fish that range from northern pike to largemouth bass and from walleye to some good sized panfish. Yet another bonus is that Higgins Lake lies just 10 miles away, a complete opposite from Houghton with deep, clear blue water and a nice population of trout that include rainbows, browns, and lakers.

I went back again two years go in early September on a typical trip, and chose the date because crowds would be long gone, the lake peaceful and quiet, fishing good with cooling weather, and autumn foliage coming on strong. A fine time to go. I traveled with a long time fishing partner and we based at Lyman's On The Lake (989-422-3231), which has cottages with full cooking facilities, bait and tackle, and solid advice on where to fish.

My main objective was northern pike, a fish hard to find in Ohio, but plentiful at Houghton. I've always liked pike, simply because they're different, a fish of the north, hard strikers and hard fighters, and very good to eat. I don't worry about their Y bones, just separate each piece on my plate into two pieces, remove the bones, and eat with enthusiasm.

On this trip we checked in around one p.m., unpacked and had a good lunch, then fired up a fishing boat and went directly off the marina. It was very shallow for a hundred yards or so, but gradually deepened and we began to find patches of weed. Weeds mean pike, and that was where we started casting. My partner opened with conventional crankbaits which too often returned weeded up, then switched to spoons and floating Rapalas. I've learned that shallow, weedy lake pike love spinnerbaits, so my first choice was a blue and white type with a three inch white grub. It didn't last long.

A dandy pike grabbed it, fought hard, and chewed it some. Another chewed it more, and then a heavy bodied, chunky largemouth finished the job. So, I put on a spinnerbait that had worked the year before at Fletcher's Floodwaters, a huge, ugly green, orange, and blue type with a four inch chartreuse grub and twistertail. That worked, too. Finally, we switched to bobbers, splitshot and waxworms to pick up some rockbass, redear sunfish, and bluegill, and went home happy.

Fishing may be a major activity at Houghton, but it goes without saying that there's lots else to do there. Those who like wildlife will find plenty at any season, waterfowl and shorebirds on the lake, and many other types of birds including wild turkeys, plus deer, coyotes, even an occasional black bear on forest trails. For hunters there's thousands of acres of public land and lots of deer, grouse. and other game. In fact, the first Michigan deer I ever bagged was just a few miles out of Houghton. Need more information? Call Houghton Lake Area Tourism at 989-422-2002. A quick drive, good fishing and good hunting make Houghton worth a look.

HOOKS & BULLETS

• Ohio State Parks is offering some fun events this month, among them Lighthouse Tours of Marblehead Lighthouse State Park. The Park can be toured daily from noon to 4 p.m. through Labor Day. The last tour of the day begins at 3:40 p.m. There is a $3 charge for all guests age 6 and over to climb the lighthouse, cash only. The Lighthouse Museum and the Life Saving Station are open (no charge) while the lighthouse is open. Hueston Woods State Park Lodge will be open to the public with activities running 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. There will be a special program and cake cutting at 1 p.m. To learn more about state park events and nature preserve events, go to parks.ohiodnr.gov/calender.

• Anyone who's been to Yellowstone National Park has likely seen a grizzly bear or two, but these days there's a lot more. After more than four decades, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzlies has been deemed recovered by federal wildlife biologists after far surpassing every threshold required by the Endangered Species Act. The study has shown that the population is not just recovered, but sable and growing. In fact, more than 100 grizzly bears have been killed for depredation of livestock or attacks on humans in the last two years - indicating the population has reached social tolerance levels. Something to remember if you plan to go there.

• A basic Firearms Care and Maintenance seminar will be offered on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Division of Wildlife District Three Headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Hours are 6 - 9 p.m., and content will be geared toward the novice shooter and/or hunter. Pre-registration is required by contacting Key Fry at 330-245-3030.

Dick Martin is a free-lance writer from Shelby. Reach him at richmart@neo.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at outdoorswithmartin.com.