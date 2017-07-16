Beginning fly-fishing clinics offered at Castalia State Fish Hatchery

Submissions for the lottery must be postmarked by Aug. 13.

In addition to fly-fishing instruction by ODNR Division of Wildlife staff and volunteers, attendees will be able to test their newly acquired skills by fishing for rainbow trout found in Cold Creek. Anglers may also encounter an occasional brown trout.

There are 100 slots available for the popular program. Sessions will be held on Fridays from Sept. 1 through Oct. 6, with the exception of Sept. 8.

Instruction will be from 8 a.m. until noon, or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

To apply, applicants must submit a postcard listing their name, address, customer ID number and phone number. The applicant may bring one guest. Only one postcard per applicant is allowed and no duplicates may be submitted. Postcards should be sent to: ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two, 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840, Attention: Beginner Fly Fishing Clinics.

Successful applicants will receive an assigned session date and time. Permits are not transferable. Anglers may only participate once in the beginning fly fishing classes as either a permit holder or guest. All anglers age 16 and older are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license.

The Castalia State Fish Hatchery is located in Erie County off Ohio 269, near Castalia.

Funds generated from the sale of fishing licenses go toward conserving and restoring habitat, enforcement of fishing regulations, hatchery operations, fish stocking in public fishing areas, and enhancement of research and educational outreach.

For more information on Ohio's fishery resources, call 1-800-WILDLIFE or visit wildohio.gov.