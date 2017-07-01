A fun way to catch catfish

They are indeed biting, especially channel cats, and many a reader has already made a trip or two to some favorite spot for a night of fishing cats. The traditional technique is to wait until nearly dark, pick your spot, toss out a couple of rigs baited with nightcrawlers or shrimp, and enjoy a few relaxing hours that hopefully include some tussles with hard fighting Mr Whiskers. Nothing wrong with that.

But sometimes when you're feeling ambitious, it can be fun to make a major expedition for channel cats and catch some by methods not usually used. I'm talking about trotlines and bank lines. I grew up using trotlines and bank lines in such places as the Big Scioto and Ohio River, and a few years ago got the urge to try it again. First step was to read up on laws in the Ohio Fishing Regulations brochure, and note just where, how, and when I could use such gear, then I purchased a 25 hook trotline at a sporting goods store, seined some minnows in a little creek and was ready to go.

According to the brochure trotlines can be used in streams and a list of parts of 11 lakes. One of the places where trotlines and bank lines could be used was a section of Charles Mill Lake north of State Route 430, and that was fairly close to home. A nice MWCD campground lies right along the lake here, so I got a campsite on the water, launched my canoe and headed a bit further north to an area I knew from experience drew channel cats each night. I tied one end to shore, placed plastic gallon jugs along its length to warn boaters and keep baits above the bottom, then anchored the other end with a half cinderblock. Final step was to bait the trotline with minnows and a few shrimp and I was in business.

I'd brought along a dozen or so bank lines too, basically just sections of trotline cord with a No. 2 hook attached, and I placed these in likely places along shore, choosing particularly stumps and fallen timber well out in the lake because cats love to nose around these at night looking for frogs and other tidbits. I kept the lines very short around wooded cover, just a foot or so under the surface, because on a long line the fish will tangle among limbs and be inaccessible, then I checked the trotline, rebaited a few empty hooks, took off a single early arriving channel and went back to the campground.

That was a pleasant night. I lit a lantern, bank fished for a few hours and caught several cats, then turned in and slept the sleep of the just until dawn woke me up. Would anything be waiting on the trotline? I hurriedly paddled up to the line and grinned from ear to ear when I saw the gallon jugs bouncing in all directions. Running that line was just as much fun as opening a Christmas present, and the presents this time turned out to be six nice channel cats of up to seven pounds. The bank lines yielded up two more and a dandy snapping turtle, then it was back to camp with a raging appetite. I made coffee on the campfire, fried some potatoes and a couple of fillets, scrambled eggs and reached for a fork.

On any expedition like this you can be as simple or as elaborate as you wish. According to the regulations up to three trotlines are permitted with a maximum of 50 hooks on each. That's a lot of hooks with a potential for catching a burlap bag full of channels, but it's a lot of work, too. And there are refinements. For example, I repeated that initial trip to Charles Mill several times and quickly found that the first eight to 10 hooks were invariably empty, almost certainly because they were too close to shore and in very shallow water, so I added 50 feet of line to my trotline to make sure all 25 hooks were in prime country.

And I had better success running the trotline at midnight, taking off fish and rebaiting, then running it again around 3 a.m. and doing the same. Keeping the hooks baited and working will definitely improve your luck. But it's a fun business, one well shared with a youngster or two, and fried channel cat over a crackling fire is a fitting end to any trip. Maybe this summer you should give these old time sports a try.

* * *

HOOKS & BULLETS

• New recreational boating statistics released by the Coast Guard provide important information for summertime boaters. Drowning continues to be the reported cause of death attributed to more than three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2016, and that 83 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. The National Safe Boating Council is therefore encouraging boaters to be responsible at all times while on the water, and ALWAYS wear a life jacket. It could save your life or the lives of your children and friends on your craft.

• The Sportsmens Legal Defense Fund needs your support. In a recent news release, the Fund said "Each year we face a growing number of cases fought in courtrooms across the country. This is an extremely expensive way of protecting our outdoor heritage, but it must be done on behalf of today’s sportsmen and for future generations." The court cases are monumental with long-term effects on wildlife management, and any donation will be appreciated. Send that donation to the Sportsmen Alliance at 801 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus.

• Visitors to South Bass Island this summer have the chance to explore Lake Erie science and history at the South Bass Island Lighthouse and Aquatic Visitors Center. The first is open to the public dawn to dusk free of charge unless otherwise posted. Free tours will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through July 18. The Center served as the State Fish Hatchery at Put-In-Bay from 1907 through 1988 and is now an educational center with hands-on activities and aquaria containing Lake Erie fish. Children ages 15 and younger can borrow fishing gear and fish for free off the 100 foot pier.

