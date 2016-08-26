5 anglers convicted of illegally possessing walleye

ODNR Division of Wildlife officers had received several complaints concerning a group of anglers from Wisconsin who were fishing Lake Erie and exceeding the daily bag limit of walleye.

In May, state wildlife officers and investigators along Lake Erie contacted the suspects. Officers discovered that nearly all of the walleye had been cut into chunks in an attempt to disguise how many fish had been kept. Because of instances like this, Ohio law states that fillets must be kept whole until anglers reach their permanent residence, or until the fish are prepared for immediate consumption. During the investigation, officers seized more than 500 pounds of walleye meat. Twenty-four individuals from Wisconsin and one individual from Ohio were issued 46 summonses for possession of cut fillets, and two summonses for keeping more than the limit of walleye.

The defendants were found guilty and ordered to pay $1,472 in fines and $1,856 in court costs. All of the seized walleye were forfeited to the ODNR Division of Wildlife and were donated to people in northwest Ohio through several outlets, including the Erie County Care Facility, the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky County and the Luther Home of Mercy in Ottawa County.

This project was a success because concerned citizens took the time and made the effort to notify state wildlife officers. Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources are managed as a public trust on behalf of all Ohioans, and state wildlife officers enforce wildlife rules to ensure future generations are able to enjoy those resources. The willingness of law-abiding citizens to provide information concerning illegal taking of wildlife is necessary for officers to effectively enforce wildlife laws.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife encourages anyone who is aware of a possible violation of wildlife laws to call the Turn In a Poacher (TIP) line at 800-POACHER (800-762-2437) or to submit information online at wildohio.gov. All information received by the TIP program will remain confidential.