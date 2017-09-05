UPDATED: Coast Guard searching for missing man in Lake Erie

The Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for the missing father near Bratenahl, Ohio, who went missing while swimming in Lake Erie.

A boat crew that launched from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor and a boat crew from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources also responded. A Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit, Michigan, provided aerial search efforts on scene as well.

The Coast Guard continuously searched throughout the night Monday and into Tuesday until approximately 3 p.m. when the Coast Guard made the decision to suspend their search efforts.

The name of the individual is not being released, and there is no Coast Guard imagery at this time.

The Coast Guard alongside other agencies searched for over 20 hours and covered over 120 square nautical miles of search area.

All media inquiries should be directed to the Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer, Ensign Kyle Maxey, at 716-843- 9521.

ORIGINAL story posted: 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5:

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard is searching for a man near Bratenahl, Ohio, Monday evening after he went missing while swimming in Lake Erie.

There is no imagery or video associated with the search.

At 7:40 p.m., watchstanders at Joint Rescue Coordination Center Cleveland received a call from 911 Dispatch with the reporting source on the line stating that her father was drowning in the lake. She reported he had been swimming in the water near a boat when a large wave hit him. She did not see him re-surface after the wave passed.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor was directed to launch. A crew from the Cleveland Fire Department also responded.

A helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit was requested but was delayed due to severe weather moving through the area.