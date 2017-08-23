UPDATED at 11 p.m.: Train derailed near Main Street

Benedict Avenue was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon following the derailment of a train at the curve between West Main Street and Benedict.

There were no injuries. The train was carrying limestone and no hazardous materials. There were at least six or seven cars involved in the accident. Police had to cut the train and manually take care of the gates. The railroad crossing was open to traffic, which had been rerouted to Water Street, around 3 p.m.

The issue seemed to be caused by the tracks splitting apart near the derailment sight.

“There is no hazard,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said. “It is just a matter of getting the railroad down here to clean it up.”

The train was split and Benedict Avenue was re-opened by railroad personnel once the area was checked out by officials on the scene.

* * *

UPDATED at 3:03 p.m., Aug. 23, 2017:

Police just announced the Benedict Avenue crossing is now open.

* * *

UPDATED at 2:43 p.m., Aug. 23, 2017:

Police cut the train but had to manually take care of the gates. Traffic still being redirected away from scene.

More photos added. Check back for more updates, a full gallery coming soon.

* * *

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 23, 2017:

There are no injuries according to Norwalk Fire and Police departments. It appears the tracks broke, causing the derailment. What caused the tracks to break is unknown.

The train is being removed off the Benedict Avenue crossing, but the gates are still down.

* * *

UPDATED at 2:19 p.m., Aug. 23, 2017:

The train was carrying Lyme stone, which has spilled over the tracks and surrounding areas. No hazardous materials were spilled, according to Safety/Service Director Dan Wendt.

It appears there are six or seven cars derailed from the train, off the track.

Emergency responders are trying to unhook the train and clear the tracks.

The train goes under West Main Street. Benedict Avenue remains closed.

* * *

Original post at 2:07 p.m. Aug. 23, 2017:

A train just derailed on the tracks going under West Main Street. Tracks are broken according to police scanner reports.

Injuries and damage is unknown at this time. Norwalk Fire and Police are on the scene, along with Reflector Managing Editor Joe Centers.

Benedict Ave. is closed at the bottom of the hill. Reroute to Water Street.

Check back for more information as it is released.