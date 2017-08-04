Fairfield, Huron River fire departments receive federal funds

The Huron River Joint Fire District received $100,856 while the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department received $40,000, both for operations and safety equipment. Also, the Florence Township Fire Department earned $92,858 for a vehicle acquisition.

The grant money was administered through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

Huron River, which must contribute slightly less than $5,000, plans to purchase an air compressor, cascade filling system, more turn-out gear and self-contained breathing apparatus.

“We are replacing the original air compressor. It’s over 30 years old,” Chief Tom Beck said.

Also, Huron River will use the money to purchase a commercial washer/extractor and dryer for the turn-out gear.

“We haven’t had anything like that; that’s new for us,” Beck said.

Huron River covers the village of Monroeville and Ridgefield, Peru and Sherman townships.

Fairfield covers the village of North Fairfield plus Bronson, Fairfield and Greenfield townships. Chief Edward Eden couldn’t be reached for comment.

When announcing the grants, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) stressed the important of supporting first responders.

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” he said. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities in Huron County have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

The AFG program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. It provides funds for supplemental training, upgrades to protective equipment, facility modifications and other supplies that protect firefighters and first-responders in moments of crisis. Grants are awarded to fire department-based and non-affiliated EMS organizations that best address the priorities of the AFG program.