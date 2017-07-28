UPDATED: Woman Life-Flighted after accident.

One woman was Life-Flighted to Cleveland Metro Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, an 18-wheeler, was not injured.

The woman, who was heading north, went left of center, according to reports. The semi was heading south.

Traffic was backed up almost to Union Road north of the accident.

UPDATED 3:45 p.m. July 28: It went from bad to worse Friday morning for the Slone family of Greenwich.

Brenda K. Slone, 53, was involved in a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 250 and Dublin Road at 7:29 a.m. Friday. She suffered serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

According to officials at the scene, Slone’s husband was being transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center by Firelands Ambulance Service with heart issues. Brenda Slone was heading to FTMC to be with her husband.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda was northbound on U.S. 250. The Honda drove left of center and struck a southbound 2008 Freightliner semi head-on. After the crash, the Freightliner drove off the east side of the roadway and hit a utility pole before coming to rest in a bean field. The Honda spun around and came to rest facing south in the northbound lane.

Slone was wearing her seatbelt.

The semi was being driven by Robert Stacker, 66, of Monroeville. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. U.S. 250 was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

The patrol was assisted by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Norwalk Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, North Central EMS, Ohio Edison, Wilcox Towing and Miller’s Towing.