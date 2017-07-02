Old Stokely's building up in flames

Thick, back smoke could be seen throughout the city as firefighters made their way into the building.

The fire appears to be done as firefighters are packing up their equipment.

Firefighters from Norwalk, Huron River Joint Fire District, Milan Township and Huron were on the scene. There were three ladder trucks on the scene just in case the building went up in flames.

The Salvation Army as well as a number of residents brought water, Gatorade and food to the firefighters.

One firefighters appeared to have problems with the smoke but he did not require any medical help.

Norwalk fire chief John Soisson still is on the scene at 11:55 a.m. and unavailable for comment.

A call came over the scanner requesting Norwalk Police Det. Sgt. Jim Fulton and the state fire marshal to investigate.

Long-time Norwalk residents remember when Stokely’s was a booming business that produced sauerkraut. One neighbor, who said he has lived all of his life across from the building, located at 71 N. West St., said he remembers when there were houses behind the building where the migrant workers would live.

It wasn’t uncommon at that side of town to smell sauerkraut during the canning season.