Nobody in van during fire

Smoke was coming from the inside of the van and right rear wheel when the Norwalk Fire Department arrived at the scene at 7:26 a.m.

“Bystanders had used a portable extinguisher to extinguish most of the fire before our arrival,” Lt. Curt Stang said in his report.

Firefighters used a water can and hose line to finish putting out the blaze and cool the nearby areas. It appeared the fire started in the right rear wheel assembly and damaged the tire, rim, exterior paint, interior carpet and internal damage to the wheel assembly.

The crew was at the scene, 275 Milan Ave., for about 30 minutes.