UPDATED: Fire Tuesday afternoon in Norwalk

NORWALK— “This is my life. ... Thousands of dollars — gone.”

That’s all the homeowner could say Tuesday following a fire at 44 State St. in Norwalk.

Firefighters found the house unoccupied upon arrival, Chief John Soisson said.

“We had heavy smoke in the attic. The first floor was pretty clear,” Soisson said. “We were able to get up into the attic. ...We were able to knock (the fire) down pretty quick.”

Nine firefighters and three trucks had made it to the scene to douse the flames. A couple of neighbors were milling around the house watching the smoke. Flames hadn’t been visible outside.

The cause for the fire remains unknown, Soisson said. His team had to overhaul everything in the attic to pinpoint what the problem had been.

Two dogs had been in the house, but firefighters had managed to get them out of the house.

Their first priority was to get “some lights up there” into the attic so they could get to the bottom of what caused the fire, Soisson said.

* * * Original report * * *

Nobody was home Tuesday afternoon when a fire started at 44 State St. in Norwalk.

Two dogs were in the house and both were rescued. Norwalk Police Officer Michael Biller got one of the dogs, while the other took off running but eventually returned home.

No flames were visible but there was a lot of smoke coming out of the attic.

Nine firefighters and three trucks responded to the scene.

Check back for more information.