Nobody injured in structure fire

The house was being remodeled and nobody was living there.

Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said three trucks from Norwalk responded with help from Milan. Norwalk firefighters put the fire out quickly, Soission said, and he send the Milan trucks back as soon as they arrived.

The fire is under investigation.

“On arrival we found smoke coming out of the attic. .... Fire coming out of the backside of the house,” Soisson said.

Soisson said it appears the fire started in the attic.

“The guys got a quick knock-down on it. ... The guys did a real nice job,” he said.

“With any working structure we always bring an extra tanker and engine from a neighboring community so Milan responded. We were able to turn them right around.”