Fire destroys motor home

Bellevue firefighters responded to the report of a recreational vehicle on fire behind a home at 2057 Township Road 302 at 4:42 a.m., according to a fire report. The 2017 Winnegago 29VE Vista had burnt most of the way down to the inside floor when firefighters arrived at 4:48 a.m.

The fire was controlled at 5:05 a.m., Lt. Tony Schaffer said. No one was hurt.

Schaffer said insurance investigators will check whether the fire was related to an electrical cord connected from the motor home to the barn to run the refrigerator and battery tender. Schaffer said the homeowner said the circuit breaker in the barn for the 110-volt outlet was tripped.

The Winnebago was purchased April 18 and the owner reported it had been on one trip and there were no problems with it. Firefighters estimated the fire caused $92,500 in damage to the vehicle and $15,000 to the belongings.