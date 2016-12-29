Two women homeless following fire

The fire in the Surrey Court apartments broke out about 3:30 a.m. today when a woman dropped her cigarette and ignited her oxygen tank, according to Huron River Joint Fire District assistant chief Doug Long.

The fire started in apartment 13-E. That apartment, along with 13-D, were destroyed by the fire. Long said there could be smoke damage to 13-C. There are five units in building C.

There were no injuries but a cat reportedly did not make it out of apartment 13-E alive.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the two woman, Long said.

See the entire story in Friday’s Norwalk Reflector.