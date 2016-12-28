Excavator fire still under investigation

The first incident occurred about 6:10 a.m. Friday. A piece of heavy equipment, an excavator, was set on fire at the 300 block of Woodland Avenue near what used to be the YMCA. Both the Willard Police Department and Willard Fire & Rescue responded.

The second fire happened about 5:01 a.m. Saturday. Police received a call about a truck on fire in an alley at 216 W. Emerald St.

Both fires remain under open investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. No further information was made available.

These are far from the only fire investigations Willard has seen this month. The city also dealt with three other fires in December which led to a call to the state fire marshal.