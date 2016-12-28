Burn barrel fire spreads to garage

The structure at 1276 Peru Hollow Road was full of shop equipment, a lawnmower and tools, said Norwalk Police Chief John Soisson. Most of it was damaged, but he was unsure if the lawnmower was salvageable.

Because it sits between the two districts, both Norwalk Fire Department and Huron River Join Fire District dealt with the blaze.

Norwalk firefighters responded to the fire at 6:19 p.m. According to reports, it was visible at the back right corner of the structure when NFD showed up.

“The fire started in the exterior and got into the garage on the rear wall,” said. “It damaged the roof and caused part of the ceiling to collapse.”

Soisson said the fire mostly remained in the back corner of the structure.

HRJFD took a line around the back of the building and was able to extinguish the flames there. Firefighters also entered the front door and took on the fire from the inside. NFD then removed the garage doors to gain further access.

“The departments worked very well together,” Soisson said. “A lot of guys got a quick attack and got it (the fire) knocked down.”

Norwalk firefighters were able to return to the station by 7:25 p.m.

A home near the garage at 1274 Peru Hollow Road faced a similar fate last year when it caught fire. The Dec. 7, 2015, blaze left the house “a total loss.”