Upstairs house fire still under investigation

The fire, which ruined the upper level of the Bellevue home, is still under investigation, according to the Ohio State fire marshal’s office.

Following the fire, the Bellevue Fire Department contacted the Red Cross to make arrangements for the displaced residents. The cause has yet to be determined. It broke out Saturday morning at 416 Kilbourne St., Bellevue, and had firefighters responding by 11:27 a.m.

The four-person home was occupied at the time, but everyone was able to evacuate. Firefighters also rescued a cat that was stuck in a bedroom across the hall. It avoided the fire by jumping out an open window onto the roof.

“One of our guys went onto the roof and got the cat off the roof,” Lt. Thomas Maike said.

A total of 15 firefighters responded to the scene.

“(We) basically went in there with a hand line and put it out and we ventilated and searched for extension,” Maike said.

The fire mostly stayed contained to a second-floor bedroom. Responders checked the attic and took care of fire that had extended into the area.

After the job was done, the second floor was deemed uninhabitable. The first floor also had significant damage. The front of the house sustained water damage.

Bellevue called the state fire marshal to investigate.