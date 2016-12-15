Investigators seek information about recent fires

These incidents have not been determined to be related at this time.

The dates and addresses of the three fires are:

• Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 at 206 West Laurel Street in Willard

• Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 at 224 Park Street in Willard

• Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 at 212 West Emerald Street in Willard

The Willard fire department responded to the scenes. The investigations are being conducted in conjunction with the Willard Police Department and the fire department.

“Even a small piece of information can make a difference to our investigators,” State Fire Marshal Larry L. Flowers said. “If you saw anything around the time of the fires, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 1-800-589-2728 or Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561.