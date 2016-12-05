8 of 33 victims identified

“We have no idea” how many victims are still inside, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said at a 3 p.m. news conference Sunday. “We’re expecting the worst and hoping for the best in regards to how many more victims we find.”

The blaze in the Fruitvale District broke out late Friday at an electronic music party at a live-work space known as the “Ghost Ship.” The victims range in age from 17 to their 30s and include people from outside the United States.

Seven of the victims were identified as:

Cash Askew, 22, of Oakland; David Clines, 35, of Oakland; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, of Coronado; Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek; Travis Hough, 35, of Oakland; Donna Kellogg, 32, of Oakland; and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward.

Authorities also identified an eighth person but did not release a name because the person is 17 years old.

One of the dead is the son of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Kelly said. Authorities did not immediately say if that person was among those publicly identified on Sunday.

Brian Hough, father of Travis Hough, an electronic music artist, announced his son’s death on Facebook, showing him smiling with his son in front of a scenic mountain landscape. Travis has his arm around his father’s shoulders.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed that a team of investigators from the city was at the scene and interviewing witnesses. Authorities said the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office also has launched a criminal investigation into the fire but had no further details.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner’s Bureau confirmed nine more deaths Sunday afternoon after authorities announced at 8 a.m. that the toll had reached 24.

“That is an astronomical number,” Kelly said. “We’re still not done. … they are working and pulling this building apart and dissecting it. So we are really starting to get deeper into the building. As we do that we continue to find more victims.”

To prevent delays in identifying the victims, the Coroner’s Bureau asked that loved ones of the missing preserve sources of DNA.

“That could be hairbrushes, combs or toothbrushes,” said Coroner’s Bureau Capt. Melanie Ditzenberger. “We ask those items be placed in a secure, clean paper sack. Do not send them to Coroner’s Bureau. We will ask for them as we need them.”

Added Kelly: “It’s a terrible thing to have to say that and to have to come out here and do that but that’s what we are left to deal with here.”

Fire crews cut a hole in the east wall and kept the rest of the building upright with specialized tools from the city’s Public Works Department and went through about 20 percent of the building overnight, Oakland fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said. Crews found three more victims on the east side of the building and 10 more in the center of it.

“It was quiet, it was heartbreaking,” Drayton said of the overnight work, her voice catching with emotion. “What we were able to accomplish in 12 hours was a phenomenal feat.”

The warehouse has been divided into four quadrants. By 3 p.m., crews had made their way through about a third of the building. Kelly said crews are “using shovels and buckets and sifting through debris.”

“You can see my hands are dirty from climbing around in there,” he said. “Every quadrant of that building has had a victim found in there. And it doesn’t make sense. Well I guess people could have tried to run out, but they’re everywhere.”

The identification process continued to be painstakingly slow, and it could take “weeks” before authorities certify the identities of every victim, Kelly said. Some of them had wallets or other forms of identification on them, he said, but others will need to be identified with dental records or DNA.

“This is very hard work, and it’s very slow,” said Kelly, adding that “we will be here for days and days to come” and that “we anticipate the number of victims will rise.”

Several Public Works trucks carried away the debris to another undisclosed location.

Onlookers milled about outside police tape Sunday morning as crews worked, some of them trying to come to grips with the enormity of lost life.

“I just needed some closure,” said Josh Howes, 47, of Oakland, whose former girlfriend is presumed to be among the dead. “Also, I’m trying to get whatever pertinent information I can for the family.”

Howes said he has seen the video of metal ladders melting outside the dance party, and that he’s familiar with the party scene and its questionable safety.

“If it’s that hot outside the building, what’s it like inside?” he said.

The live-work space was occupied by an arts collective. The building is located around the corner from 31st Avenue and International Boulevard.

As the horrific scene unfolded Friday night, people banged on windows when they couldn’t escape down the main path to safety: a steep, rickety staircase cobbled together with wooden pallets and plywood.

Survivors described a chaotic scene of people desperately trying to help their friends but becoming overcome by fire and smoke.

“It was too hot, too much smoke, I had to get out of there,” said Bob Mule, a photographer and artist who lived in the building and who suffered minor burns. “I literally felt my skin peeling and my lungs being suffocated by smoke. I couldn’t get the fire extinguisher to work.”

When he escaped, he could see someone calling for help from the second-floor window, and tried to get a ladder, “but they jumped out the window.”

The building was zoned as a warehouse but had been the subject of a number of complaints about blight and illegal structures inside. On Saturday, city officials acknowledged that inspectors had knocked on the door of the warehouse two weeks ago but left when no one answered.

It took about four hours to bring the blaze under control; at one point, the roof collapsed. The building had no sprinklers, Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said, and crews did not hear any smoke detectors going off when they arrived. No firefighters were reported injured while battling the blaze.

Few victims of the fire were taken to the hospital with injuries, Kelly said Saturday. “People either made it out or didn’t make it out.”

Chris, a local musician who asked to use only his first name, said he was in the bathroom when the fire broke out. He walked out into a room filled with thick smoke. The lights had gone out and it was pitch black inside the warehouse space, where only a few moments earlier a group of 40 to 50 people were listening to a DJ play music and waiting for the show to start.

Immediately, people were screaming and trying to direct others to safety. With no lights and smoke filling the warehouse, it made it difficult for people to find their footing on the somewhat irregularly shaped staircase, which Chris said appeared to have been built in three sections.

“We did that for as long as we could, but when you’re in a burning building, you’re being surrounded by a completely hostile environment,” he said. “It was kind of a free for all.”

Chris said he ran to his car to grab a flashlight and ran back into the building, crawling on his hands and knees, but he couldn’t get to the staircase or help move people to safety. The smoke, which he said hit him “like getting slapped in the face,” made it impossible for him to see or to breathe.

The warehouse is one of numerous buildings in Oakland that have been illegally converted into artists collectives that have not been properly inspected, according to City Councilman Noel Gallo. Still, young hipsters looking for cheap, creative communities seek them out to survive in a city where rents are skyrocketing to accommodate an influx of highly paid tech workers.

The “Ghost Ship” was under investigation by city building inspectors just weeks ago amid reports of blight and illegal structures inside. When they knocked on the door to get inside the building Nov. 17, however, no one answered, so they left, according to city officials.

The building is owned by Chor N. Ng, of Oakland, but former residents say Derick Alemany and his wife, Micah, were raising three young children there, although they weren’t in the building when the fire broke out. The couple were the creative force behind the labyrinthine menagerie and collected monthly rent from other artists of between $300 and $600. They held dance parties with live electronic music and charged at the door to help raise money for rent.

In a Facebook post Saturday that was excoriated by readers, Alemany wrote, “Everything I worked so hard for is gone. Blessed that my children and Micah were at a hotel safe and sound. … it’s as if I have awoken from a dream filled with opulence and hope … to be standing now in poverty of self-worth.”

Alemany had advertised on Facebook and Craigslist looking for renters seeking “immediate change and loving revolution,” who enjoyed “poetics, dramatics, film, tantric kitten juggling and nude traffic directing.” He described it as 10,000 square feet of vintage redwood and antique steel “styled beyond compare.”

A law-enforcement source close to the investigation said Almeny’s name was mentioned in internal discussions leading up to the announcement of the criminal probe.

Nikki Kelber, 44, and Carmen Brito, 28, returned to the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday, trying to get close to what remained of the warehouse they called home. Both women narrowly escaped the blaze Friday night.

They called it a beautiful, artistic space for struggling artists who can’t afford higher rent, and they bristled at critics blaming them or the couple who ran the place for creating a firetrap.

Of the two dozen people who lived there — and it’s unclear how many were in the building during the fire — one of them died. The rest, at least 32 others so far, were guests to the party upstairs, they said.

“We lost one of our own. We lost everything we own and people lost their lives,” Kelber said. “People are trying to place blame when it shouldn’t be about blame.”

Both women wore some of the clothes they escaped with Friday night. They still smelled like smoke.

“This was our home,” Brito said, choking up. “The only thing I have left of that space is the photos of it burning.”

(Staff writers Harry Harris, Sam Richards, Malaika Fraley, Katrina Cameron, Erin Baldassari, Tracy Seipel, Matthias Gafni and Jason Green contributed to this report.)

