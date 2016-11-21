Fire destroys area house

The Bellevue Fire Department received the call at 2:45 p.m. and had the fire under control by 3:32 p.m., said firefighter Brian Ackerman.

“The Ohio state fire marshall came out and investigated it,” Ackerman explained. “He determined it came from a wood burner.”

The roof burned out, he said.

“The rest of the house wasn’t burnt, but it suffered a lot of smoke and water damage.”

The two residents were home at the time of the fire, but managed to make it out of the house unscathed.

“It was pretty cut and dry,” Ackerman said.