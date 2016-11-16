Bicycle winners tour Norwalk fire station

The 6-year-old girl and Sydney Wurzel, 7, also had fun riding one of the fire trucks.

“It was fast,” Jurczuk said.

Firefighter Craig Caprara gave the girls, Donovan Wurzel, 4, and Doniven Justice, 8, a tour of the station after they ate pizza with the firefighters. The foursome will receive bicycles worth up to $100 from Walmart for completing the checklist on their fire-safety guides.

“They get to pick out their own bike,” said Nancee Seitz, the Norwalk Walmart’s community outreach coordinator.

Walmart and the Norwalk Fire Department have been partners in the fire safety program since 1993, when the store opened in the Maple City. This year, the program was open to second- and third-graders from Norwalk Catholic School and Pleasant Elementary and all of the Trinity Christian Academy students.

“Obviously it means a lot to us. Seeing the smiles on their faces and they learn about fire safety,” Seitz said.

Chief John Soisson thanked the children for completing the safety guides and shook their hands. He said one of the advantages is that youngsters end up reminding their parents about having functioning smoke detectors.

During the tour, firefighter Ben Luxon slid down the pole from the crew’s sleeping quarters to the ground floor. Thinking about the experience later brought a big smile to Justice’s face.

Caprara showed the children the firefighters’ exercise room, which used to house the hay for the horses that pulled the fire equipment. Downstairs, he showed them the ladder that was attached to trucks from that era and the newest ladder truck. Caprara also showed the children the different sized hoses and nozzles the crew uses to fight fires.

The youngsters saw the bucket from the ladder truck that can reach a height of 95 feet. Caprara activated the lights, which bathed the inside of the station in red and white.

“I like it when it spins,” Jurczuk said.