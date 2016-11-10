Displaced family 'amazed' at community's support, donations

The family of six have received shoes for their children and other donated items. The Sellars have four kids: A 9-year-old son and three girls, ages 6, 3 and 1.

But the Sellars are looking for children’s clothes. These are the sizes for the pants and shirts for each child: 9-year-old boy- 10-12; 6-year-old girl- 7-8; 3-year-old girl - 4T; and a 1 year-old girl - 2T. For more information or to drop off donations, call Taylor Johnson at 419-677-1032 or go to 99 Norwood Ave. in Norwalk.

The couple said they also need a microwave, other small appliances and kitchen utensils.

There is a GoFundMe page set for the family, which is labeled “house fire by Jordan Sellars” and is accessible at https://www.gofundme.com/yx-house-fire?ssid=799926915&pos=1.

The mobile home in which the Sellars family lived for two years was a total loss after a fire last week. The Tri-Community Joint Fire District responded to Woodlyn Acres Mobile Home Park in Greenwich at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 4 with a 12-man crew and used between 1,00 and 1,500 gallons of water to control the blaze.

“It was pretty quick,” Chief David Seidel said, referring to getting the fire under control.

Nobody was home when the fire started, but a kitten and puppy died.

“We owned it, but we didn’t have any insurance,” Jordan Sellars said about the mobile home.

About 15 minutes after the fire was reported, Sellars said she started receiving texts from people asking what they could do for her family.

The fire chief interviewed Sellars at the scene and she reported they recently had bought various circuit breakers for the mobile home. As a result, Seidel has said he suspects the cause of the fire was electrical.

“He (Seidel) said it was the circuit box is what started it,” Sellars said.

Her husband had replaced the circuit breakers six to eight months ago.

“It had kept flipping on us,” his wife said. “(We’ve had) no problems since he replaced them.”

The fire started in the son’s bedroom, which is in the back of the mobile home. Sellars said her son’s guidance counselor recommended he see the damage so it would become more real for him.

“She thought he needed to see it for himself,” she said. “He thought we were just telling him that (the mobile home was destroyed).”

When the family went to the trailer, the boy started looking to see if anything was salvageable. His mother said her son “started going through DVD cases” and decided to keep a few of the undamaged ones, “even DVDs he doesn’t even like.”

“When we started walking around, he went to his room first. It was all ashes at that point,” his father added. “He hasn’t asked about anything since he’s seen it.”

Jordan Sellars said they found her 3-year-old daughter’s birthday blanket under one of hers. She suspects it might OK after being washed.

“Honestly, that was about it. Everything else had smoke or heat damage,” she added.

The family is living with Jordan’s mother, who lives across the street.

Despite losing all their possessions, Sellars said the support and amount of donations have been impressive.

“It’s amazing how much help we’ve gotten,” she said.