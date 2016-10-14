Burned village employee 'doing really well'

The employee is Frank Murr, a part-time worker who mows grass for New London.

“He came home Monday afternoon,” said John Chapin, chief of the New London Volunteer Fire Department. “He is doing really well.”

On Oct. 6, Murr was working at the village garage, 100 W. Fir St., New London, when the mower caught fire.

“He was just fueling up; that is all,” Chapin said.

New London Police Lt. Joe Hicks, assistant fire Chief Scott Carroll and village employee Brian Cucco arrived at the scene while Firelands Ambulance and other firefighters were on the way. The crew extinguished the blaze upon arrival without further damage. The fire happened outside at the northwest corner of the building.

“The fire originated from a lawn mower that caught on fire. It just went up the corner of the building,” Chapin said earlier. “The lawn mower was totally destroyed.”

Firefighters estimated there was as much as $30,000 of damage to components at the fueling station.

Originally, it was reported Murr had significant burns to his hand, arm, back and leg. He first was transported to University Hospitals Medical Center in Ashland. From there, Murr was transferred to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Chapin said Murr didn’t require any surgeries while he was in the hospital, but it’s to be determined if he might need any skin grafts.

“It’s just a small part on his right arm,” Chapin added.