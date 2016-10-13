Buckets of grass clippings spontaneously combust

The Norwalk Fire Department determined the grass clippings spontaneously combusted and the fire spread to a pile of firewood, which melted the siding on the garage.

Firefighters were called to 6 Cricket Lane at 1:45 p.m. and responded to what was reported as a working house fire. While they were on the way, dispatchers reported the homeowner had put out most of the fire.

When the crew arrived at 1:49 p.m., there was a pile of firewood smoldering behind the garage. Firefighters extinguished the remaining hot spots, removed the garage siding and checked for extension. The crew was at the scene for slightly less than 30 minutes.