County EMA hosts 9-1-1 consolidation meetings

McGrady is president of MCM Consulting and an expert on emergency management and telecommunications. During the event, he presented his company’s evaluation of the five dispatch centers operating in Huron County. He also presented the case for hiring a county 9-1-1 coordinator.

“A 9-1-1 coordinator with professional credentials is needed to help create and implement standardized training and protocols for 911 call taking, CAD and GIS usage, police, fire and emergency medical dispatching,” said EMA Director Jason Roblin on Wednesday. “These need to be standardized across the county regardless of answering point along with a quality assurance program. We need someone with the professional credentials to lead these efforts.”

“We certainly have a lot of things I’m not qualified to do,” Roblin explained. “That’s not a secret.”

He said he’s spoken to the county commissioners and advised the county hire a professional with experience working at a 9-1-1 center.

This sentiment was echoed in McGrady’s presentation Monday night.

McGrady’s company, MCM Consulting, was hired by the Huron County EMA to review each of the county’s dispatch centers and examine the possibility of joining them into a single dispatch point (PSAP).

As part of his presentation, McGrady highlighted some areas where his company saw room for improvement.

According to McGrady, a single dispatch point per county tends to be the modern standard in other states. He said it used to be common for each town to have its own dispatch center, ambulances and other emergency services 20-30 years ago, but recent improvements in technology have eliminated this. McGrady also noted that — while Huron County was behind in operating method — the technology was relatively modern.

“If you do it the right way, this county could have a phenomenal 9-1-1 system,” McGrady said.

During the meeting, McGrady also answered questions from people present — including one county public safety professional who wanted to know what would happen if the centers consolidated and someone called one of the 10-digit police station numbers.

That would be up to the county, McGrady said.

Each station could either choose for the number to ring into their station or for it to go directly to the consolidated dispatch point to be transferred to the proper place. He also noted that each police station, fire department, etc. would still have its own number to contact officials.

Following Monday’s informational session, McGrady also traveled to Willard and New London Tuesday and Wednesday to inform other county residents.

The full report from MCM Consulting can be downloaded at www.huroncountyema.org.