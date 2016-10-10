2-vehicle crash closes 20/601 intersection

Townsend Township and Norwalk fire departments responded with about 15 firefighters.

“I know there was a van headed southbound on (Ohio 601) and ran the stop sign,” said Al McGinn, chief of the Townsend Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“It hit another vehicle. The van ended up on the driver’s side on the northeast corner of the intersection,” he added. “It hit a main utility pole at different points.”

It’s unknown how many people were in the vehicles. Details about the crash weren’t available Monday afternoon because personnel from the state Highway Patrol couldn’t be reached for comment.

A woman was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, McGinn said, while another person refused treatment at the crash site.

The Norwalk crew responded to the scene at 8:51 p.m. According to their report, firefighters determined there was no entrapment and assisted with patient care and cleaning up the crash site.

Firefighters notified Ohio Edison about the broken pole at 9:23 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation later closed both U.S. 20 and Ohio 601 in both directions.

Townsend Township firefighters were at the crash site about three hours.

McGinn said as of about 6 a.m. Monday, he saw a Huron County sheriff’s deputy at the intersection, blocking the closed road with a barricade and sign.