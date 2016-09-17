Mobile home, shed total loss

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to 520 Milan Ave., Lot 107, at 3:30 a.m. for a fire outside of a trailer. On the way, dispatchers notified the crew the blaze had extended into the mobile home.

“It was completely gone when I pulled up. There was no shed left,” Capt. Dan Hunt said. “A neighbor found it (the fire) and notified the occupants.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. The crew had the blaze under control within an hour.

“Everybody got out,” he added, including the pets. “They got everything out prior to our arrival.

“Upon arrival, a shed near the (back) corner was fully involved and had extended into the home,” Hunt said in his report. “The fire started in a shed outside of the home and then extended into the home.”

Firefighters extinguished the shed and outside of the mobile home and overhauled the entire structure. The crew, which was at the scene about three hours, estimated there was a total of $100,000 in damage to the property and contents.

“It was burned up under the roof,” Hunt said. “We had to do a lot of overhaul to get all the hot spots.”

A family of at least four lived in the trailer. It’s unknown where they are living now.

“We called Red Cross to the scene,” Hunt said.

Firefighters don’t consider the blaze suspicious.

“I would list it as under investigation,” Hunt said. “We know it started in the shed, but that’s all we know.”