The Norwalk Fire Department was called to 520 Milan Ave., Lot 107, at 3:30 a.m. for a fire outside of a trailer. On the way, dispatchers notified the crew the blaze had extended into the mobile home.

“It was completely gone when I pulled up. There was no shed left,” Capt. Dan Hunt said.

A neighbor who saw the fire notified the occupants, who were able to get out with their pets.

“We know it started in the shed, but that’s all we know,” Hunt said.

