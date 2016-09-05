Man found dead when officers go to car second time

A trooper observed a vehicle speeding on Ohio 2. A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper made contact with the male driver. The driver stated his license was suspended and a driver’s license inquiry revealed active felony arrest warrants. The assistance of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was requested and a deputy arrived a short time later. The trooper and deputy approached the vehicle a second time and found the driver slumped back in his seat.

The trooper and deputy observed blood on the man’s shirt and removed him from the vehicle. They rendered first aid and chest compressions until emergency medical services arrived. Emergency medical services were unable to resuscitate the man. He succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest at the scene. The man was identified as Douglas L. Kapel, 48, of Fairport Harbor.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, North Central EMS and the Ottawa County Coroner assisted the Patrol at the scene. Traffic on Ohio 2 has returned to normal.