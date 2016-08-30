Jeep fire considered 'suspicious'

“Yes, it’s suspicious. It’s under investigation,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said.

Firefighters received a call at 6:14 a.m. after a Union Street resident reported hearing explosions and seeing black smoke to the east.

“That was the tires popping,” said Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton, who hasn’t been able to contact the Jeep owner. “Hopefully he’ll call us back soon.”

Firefighters first responded to the VFW. Soisson said the crew then found the burning Jeep, which was surrounded by pallets, among the weeds behind the Pipo Inc. building, 75 Republic St.

“It was quite a way from the building,” said Soisson, who added firefighters remain concerned about the amount junk left in and near the Pipo building.

The crew used about 300 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

“We pulled the pallets apart to make sure all (the) fire was out between them,” Lt. Jeff Phillips wrote in his report.

Firefighters had the blaze under control 15 minutes after they arrived. The last crew member left the scene at 7:19 a.m.

It’s unknown how long the Jeep was there before the fire.

“It’s totaled. I’m sure it had been burning quite a while before we got a call,” Soisson said. “We think it had been back there a while.”

Police had the Jeep towed to a secure area, where it will be examined and processed by an investigator with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“It looks like it was set; we don’t know that for sure,” Fulton said, referring to the fire. “Somebody said it (the Jeep) may have been there a while.”

Soisson was asked how long Pipo has been abandoned or not used.

“We see people coming in and out,” said the fire chief, who expressed concerns about “the amount of junk” left in and around the building and its condition.

“It’s a huge concern for us,” Soisson added. “We know there’s no working sprinkler system. We know the sprinkler system froze over the winter because there’s no heat in the building.”

The fire investigation remains ongoing.