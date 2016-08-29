Suspected drunk driver hits Highway Patrol car, injures trooper

Jacob G. Deyon, 36, of 7804 Main St., Berlin Heights, was driving his 1998 Honda Civic westbound on Ohio 2 at about 4:33 p.m. Sunday.

Deyon’s vehicle hydroplaned on the wet surface near milepost 17, in Huron Township, causing him to lose control, troopers said. The vehicle then travelled off the left side of the roadway, crossed through the grassy median, striking Trooper Dan Battistone’s vehicle in the rear.

Battistone, who is assigned to the Sandusky post, was stationary, facing westbound in a paved emergency turn-around.

Battistone was later transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, where he was treated and released with minor injuries. The 2015 Dodge Charger he was operating sustained heavy rear-end damage and was towed from the scene by Central Automotive.

Deyon also received minor injuries, but refused medical attention. His vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Sandusky Towing.

Deyon had a 15-year-old passenger in his car, Damion A. Sands, of Berlin Heights. Sands was not injured during the accident.

All three men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Deyon was found to be under the influence of alcohol and tested .168 percent on a breath test, more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent for drivers in Ohio, troopers said. Deyon was cited with failure to control and DUI child endangerment. He was incarcerated in the Erie County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.