Alcohol is suspected in Friday's injury crash

The crash occurred at 7:08 p.m. Friday on Ridge Road, just south of South Norwalk Road in Norwalk Township.

Ricardo Juan Silva, 26, of Norwalk, was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla that sustained disabling damage in the crash and was towed by Fitzgerald’s Towing. He was treated on the scene by North Central EMS personnel. Silva was not wearing his seatbelt.

Silva was traveling northbound on New State Road and lost control of the vehicle in the curve at Ridge Road, troopers said. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox on the driver’s side and a utility pole on the passenger side.

Alcohol is suspected but no charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation, troopers said. Assisting agencies included North Central EMS, Norwalk Fire Department and Fitzgerald’s Towing.