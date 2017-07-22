Russia upholds ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses

The decision puts the safety and welfare of over 175,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia at great risk, according to Philip Brumley, general counsel for Jehovah’s Witnesse

“The worldwide community of Jehovah’s Witnesses are deeply concerned for the welfare of their spiritual brothers and sisters in Russia,” Brumley said. “The appellate chamber’s decision provides a legal veneer of legitimacy for the abuses already inflicted on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and exposes them to criminal prosecution and further abuse. They have become outcasts in their own country.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia have appealed for justice to the European Court of Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Committee.

In the meantime, their fellow believers worldwide pray that the Russian government will reconsider its position and respect fundamental human rights so that the Witnesses can “go on leading a calm and quiet life with complete godly devotion,” as stated at 1 Timothy 2:2, according to the religion’s official website jw.org.

The court had ruled in favor of the claim filed by the Ministry of Justice “to liquidate the religious organization ‘Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia’ and the local religious organizations that are part of its structure [and] to turn over to the Russian Federation all property of the liquidated religious organization.”