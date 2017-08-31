Firelands Labor Day Festival schedule released

“This is the 109th festival so I think a lot of why some people come is something we have every year,” said Park and recrecation department director Joe Thomas. “It’s a tradition for people come to New London every year for this. People really enjoy the truck and tractor pulls and the demo derby.”

Thomas said for others though, the Labor Day festival is just too good of a deal to pass up, adding it draws 10,000 to 15,000 people over the weekend.

“It’s also just a great deal,” he said. “It’s $7. That gets you into everything. That gets you on the rides or into the shows. There’s a little here for everybody to enjoy at a great price.”

Weekend passes are on sale until 3 p.m. Friday at the New London village office or until 5 p.m. at Gilbert Hardware. Passes are $15 per person, $10 per senior (62 and older) and children 3 and younger were free. Regular admissions daily is $7 per person and $4 per senior. All prices include (unless specified) all activities and shows that day.

Friday’s admission is free, though attendants will have to pay a small fee for rides.

“We have rides. We have fair food,” Thomas said. “It’s like a county fair, just a little smaller. We have a petting zoo, beer tent and live music.”

Other, special activities that will cost a little extra, but be well worth it, include face paintings by Pixie Paints, laser tag and the bounce house, which will all be available Saturday through Monday.

* * *

SCHEDULE

Here’s a full schedule of events.

Friday, Sept. 1

6 p.m.: Midway opens

7 p.m.: Softball tournament

Saturday, Sept. 2

7 a.m.: Gates open

8 a.m.: Softball tournament

9 a.m.: 5K road race

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m.: Horseshoe tournament (5-game point scrimmage)

1 p.m.: Firelands Festival parade

2 to 4 p.m.: Games and Pine Wood derby track at Boy Scouts Cabin

5 p.m.: LifeFlight demo

5 p.m.: Open truck pull

6 to 8 p.m.: Games and Pine Wood derby track at Boy Scouts Cabin

7 to 11 p.m.: Live music from Midlife

Sunday, Sept. 3

7 a.m.: Gates open

8 a.m.: Softball tournament

8:30 a.m.: Community worship

9 a.m.: Sand volleyball

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m.: Horseshow tournament (round robin)

1 p.m.: Demo derby

2 to 4 p.m.: Games and Pine Wood derby track at Boy Scouts Cabin

5:30 p.m.: ATV/Motocross registration

6 to 8 p.m.: Games and Pine Wood derby track at Boy Scouts Cabin

6:30 p.m.: ATV/Motocross races

7 to 11 p.m.: Live music by Trina’s Toys

Monday, Sept. 4

7 a.m.: Gates open

8 a.m.: Softball tournament

9 a.m.: Open tractor pull

10 a.m.: Cornhole tournament

11 a.m.: Kiddie tractor pulls

Noon: Midway opens

1 p.m.: Children’s games

4 p.m.: Pizza-eating contest

4 p.m.: Cookie baking contest

6 p.m.: Door prizes (must be present at the depot to win)

9 p.m.: Fireworks

9:30 p.m.: Gates close