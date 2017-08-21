Horse queen enjoys successful final year

That’s the case this year for Morgan Luedy, the 18-year-old daughter of Dawn and Tony.

Luedy was crowned Huron County Fair Horse Council queen last Monday. Then, she won numerous horse show awards during the week.

Now she’s not only wrapping up her summer, preparing to head off to Cornerstone University in Grand Rapid, Mich., but she’s also wrapping up her 4-H career — a decade-long endeavor.

The Rocking-Hs 4-H member said the past 10 years have “been a lot of fun.”

This year, Luedy and her horse Oscar were named reserve champion in horsemanship and champion of Western riding and senior versatility.

Luedy, who rides both English and Western classes, placed among the top three for both classes of showmanship.

Despite all of this success, Luedy admitted horses weren’t her No. 1 love when it came to extracurricular activities and sports.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said of her equestrian activities. “Horses weren’t my primary involvement. I did it just for fun of it. .... It’s always been a part of my extra curriculars though. And, of course, earning horse queen has been a big deal this year.”

Leudy said she was happy with how the year went.

“My horse did everything I asked him too,” she said.

She participated in cross country track at New London High School.

At Cornerstone, she plans to major in exercise science.

“I want to be a track and field coach; it’s my goal. I’ve had to deal with injuries with my horse and as a rider. I feel like that’s kind of similar, right?” Luedy said with a laugh.

She said she feels there are similarities in dealing with an athletic horse and athletes, such as watching their diets and maintaining health.

“It’s been a lot of fun and I enjoyed it,” she said. “I really appreciate all of my advisers and fellow 4-Hers who have helped and made a difference.”